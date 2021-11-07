The stories almost never got written down.
Charles Castle would casually tell them, a collection of little interesting snippets from his life, at the dinner table or over beers or with friends at Bible study. In 2008, when his sister unexpectedly died the week before Christmas, Castle took their mother on a cross-country road trip to attend to his only sibling’s affairs. To pass the time and to cheer up his mom, Castle told story after story while the miles went by.
“After each one, my mom said, ‘Gee, Charles, that was really good. You should write that one down,’” Castle said.
When he got back home to Colorado Springs, he did. Kinda. He jotted down more than 100 ideas for short stories. And then he didn’t do anything with the list for a few years.
That changed about 10 years ago, when Castle remembered his mother’s words. He’s since written more than 200 short stories and two books. His latest book, called “Who’s in Charge Here?” comes out this month.
For the 68-year-old Texas native, stories come from things that happened 50 years ago or just yesterday, from funny things his friends say, from lessons his parents or strangers taught him. He also writes about his encounters, like the time he got a bad haircut at a barbershop. He responded by inviting the franchise owner to lunch. And he titled the short story, “Choosing Not to Cut Back.”
Titles are almost like part of his stories, which range from 500 to 2,000 words. They tend to come from things people said or tie the story’s takeaway together. Examples include, “I Can Either Go into Depression or Laugh” and “Flunking Out of College” and “Expect the Most!”
Another example is “We All Need More Inspiration!” It is the story about why Castle started writing, after spending most of his life in sales and marketing.
“While I’m alive or 20 years after I’m dead and gone, people may read some of my stories and be changed a little bit for the better,” he wrote.
The title comes from a comment he often got about one of his books: “We all need more inspiration!”
As Castle has found out after years of writing now, he does it to bring balance to his busy days. He works several jobs and cares for his wife, who is battling cancer. Wherever he goes, he carries around a leather-bound notebook just in case inspiration strikes.
“If I’m writing, it makes everything else in my life run a little better,” he said.
It helps, too, to remember some of his life’s most meaningful moments, which come in odd packages and dressed in rich detail.
Like the one that starts when Castle was a sophomore in high school. His mom told him she wouldn’t be driving him to school anymore. He was old enough to find another way. So Castle asked a friend of his with a car. One day while they were driving, the friend got into a small crash and got a ticket. Castle remembers the instant worry from his friend: “My dad is going to kill me.”
Turns out, his dad was mad enough to not go to court with his son about the ticket. When Castle told his parents about this one night around the dinner table, his father didn’t hesitate. He said, “Well, I’ll go stand beside him.”
And he did.
This is one of the moments when, if you’re sitting across from Castle at the table, he’ll take off his glasses and close his eyes real tight as if to push his brain to remember the specifics perfectly. Or, it could be a method to push the tears back inside.
Castle recalls how much this simple act of kindness meant to his friend. When his father wouldn’t stand beside him, someone else did.
“He was just in awe,” Castle said. “It was powerful. It was a life lesson.”
The lesson, as Castle sees it, is this: “Do you walk alongside someone and stand up for them if you can? If you see a need, do you fill it or stand by and watch?”
Castle has set out to be the kind of person who helps.
“My gift from God is encouragement,” he said. “So that’s what I try to do.”
He does that through a small act of kindness of his own. He regularly carries around copies of a funny cartoon and gives them out to strangers. He’s given out more than 3,000 around town.
The workers at Copy Experts know that when he comes in, he’ll be ordering 100 more.
“It’s a way to say ‘Merry Christmas’ all year round,” Castle said.
Another way he helps is through his short stories. At the bottom of each story, he includes the address of a relatable Bible verse. He doesn’t write the whole verse in hopes of not being too pushy, as that kind of thing turned him off before he became a Christian at 36. He also includes a list of “questions to ponder” in hopes of getting readers to think about how the story applies to their life.
And he always includes this line: “The purpose of this nonfiction short story is to encourage, build, inspire, entertain and give the reader opportunities to laugh, smile and questions to ponder.”
The purpose, he says, is not about selling books or getting good feedback.
“It’s to help someone smile or think about something they wouldn’t have thought of,” he said. “It’s a way to love on people.”