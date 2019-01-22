I’m not sure how it happens, but occasionally email I anticipate mysteriously stops popping up in my inbox. And it skips my mind until suddenly it reappears.
That’s what happened with Bonnie Simon’s informative “Hungry Chicken Homestead” newsletter. She has made it her business to source as much food locally as she can, which for the most part makes for healthier eating choices and helps local businesses.
Her December issue, “Where to Get Local Food in the Winter,” made its appearance, much to my delight. Her topic, and the tips that followed, reminded me that getting locally produced foods sometimes takes a little planning, whether it’s deciding which markets to attend or ordering directly from the source.
She listed five ways to tap into healthy local food:
• Three summer farmers markets sell only locally produced foods: the two Colorado Farm and Art Markets and the Manitou Community Market. Vendors at some of the many other farmers markets can resell food bought from grocery stores, big-box stores or secondary markets. The three listed, though, can only sell products that are locally grown or processed. Visit farmandartmarket.com and manitoucommunitymarket.org for updates about the 2019 season.
• Buy directly from Colorado farms by joining a buyer’s club. You’ll get wholesale pricing when you buy in bulk. Simon says she saved $80 on organic potatoes purchased in bulk. She recommends two buyers’ clubs: Arkansas Valley Organic Growers, a co-op of about 10 family farms that delivers to Colorado Springs (a $100 minimum order is required); and Austin Family Farms, which offers a la carte produce to those who are Community Supported Agriculture members.
• Sign up for a Community Supported Agriculture program. “You can save a lot of money by buying a farm share,” she writes. Actually, you are paying the farmer ahead of spring planting when they need money to buy seeds. You’re rewarded with fresh veggies at the peak of summer growing season.
• Buy fresh eggs from people who have backyard chickens. “Backyard eggs can be months fresher than store-bought eggs,” she writes. Visit tinyurl.com/ybre4zov to access Simon’s Hungry Chicken Homestead Egg Directory to find local sources for fresh eggs and other products.
• Want to buy raw milk? Larga Vista Ranch sells shares of cows for those who want to get milk that has not been pasteurized or homogenized. Check out Raw Milk Colorado for a list of active raw milk share programs. Or see Simon’s list of cow and goat milk shares at tinyurl.com/y7uaq68a.
If you’d like to keep up-to-date on local foods and businesses, sign up for Simon’s free online newsletter at hungrychickenhomestead.com. You’ll get hooked on all the great information she has to offer.
