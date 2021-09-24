The past year was hard for the McClains.
“It was for everybody,” says Linda McClain, here with her husband, Gene, at their Colorado Springs home.
She fell ill, bedridden for several months.
“I was more concerned with him downstairs watching movies,” she says, “because he needs to do art.”
Gene McClain has always needed to do art. Always, ever since his 1950s childhood in Kansas. He’d doodle on church bulletins until he ran out of space, then he’d resort to his shoes.
The act was freeing. In art, he found an escape from the worries of his youth, such as his father’s health. Gene doesn’t like to talk about those memories, those visits to the hospital.
Nor does he like to talk about the past year.
“He didn’t do art,” his wife says. “He just started again maybe three or four months ago, and it’s like, thank God. I’m back, and he’s back.”
Back to his art that is anything but ordinary. “Beyond the ordinary,” his business card reads.
At 75, business doesn’t much concern him. What matters, as ever, is the act of creating. What matters is the effect his art has on him and admirers, most recently those meeting his characters on display at Goat Patch Brewing Co.
“I’ll always try to get a laugh,” McClain says.
McClain’s folky style recalls Thomas Hart Benton and, as a friend observed, Chuck E. Cheese.
One whimsical, three-dimensional wood sculpture is labeled “Burt Estien” — the familiar white shock of hair and mustache below complex equations like 5+5 and 8-2. Another is a man named Rex, with a toy dinosaur floating above his head. “Evolution,” the piece is called.
“Ever wonder why Abraham Lincoln isn’t on one of our big dollar bills?” McClain asks, showing his depiction of the president asking the question: “A penny??”
Nearby is Tom Waits paired with a toy cow. Elsewhere are Georgia O’Keeffe, Jimi Hendrix and Jerry Garcia. Also in McClain’s garage is a chair with Marilyn Monroe forming the backrest. Elvis and the pope form others.
Picasso is under construction.
“What did he say?” McClain says. “To become an artist you must remain a child.”
So McClain has tried to remain. Though, he’s no longer running like he used to — another childhood passion he continued for much of his life. He raced at the University of Kansas, where he was selected to the 1968 All-American team that included O.J. Simpson and Jim Ryun, the Olympian who roomed with McClain in college.
McClain honed his ability by lapping neighborhood blocks growing up. This was when his father was deteriorating.
“How do you get through that?” McClain says, fighting tears. “Well, you get home, you go for a run.”
In running, like in art, he discovered what he calls “a zen mode.” Later, as a high school teacher in Kansas City, the same rules of art applied to running: “You don’t have to be so serious,” he says.
His teams would run in the woods, in the center of the big city, along railroad tracks and — also against his better judgment — along beams beneath bridges. Adventure was important. That’s why McClain ran the Grand Canyon rim to rim multiple times and ran multiple high peaks around Colorado.
Nowadays, McClain keeps to his electric bike. Arthritis keeps him from running.
For a while last year, hard times kept him from art.
“You can’t laugh all the time,” he says.
Now he’s back to laughing. He’s back to this sculpture of Picasso.
Wire twirls up from the icon’s cigarette, looking something like smoke. McClain is experimenting with it. “It probably won’t be successful,” he says.
But that’s not the point, he says. “It’s just trying something new.”