Nontraditional therapy options abound, such as animal-assisted therapy, hypnotherapy and the quickly growing art therapy.
“Art therapy started out as an arts program within a mental health setting,” said Susan Jacobsen, a local art therapist. “People started to find that patients really connected with that process and that there were some really great ways to integrate treatment goals into the art that they were doing. And people were feeling better and doing better with their therapy goals, so the field kind of evolved in that way. Now there are art therapists all over the country.”
They work with clients to explore emotions and communicate through the process of creating art. Preferred media vary, but research shows that artistic endeavors help people access and express traumatic memories, Jacobsen said.
“Memories are stored in so many different ways,” she said. “We have visual memories and verbal memories and sort of ambient kinds of memories, and those are stored in different spots in your brain. ... And sometimes to try to bring that back out, you have to sort of pick. It’s not like a computer file where you just bring the whole thing out. You have to take all of those pieces. What art therapy does really well is: You pull all of those pieces and put them on a piece of paper, and now they are integrated on the same piece of paper and it’s out there instead of in here. Then you can verbalize around it.”
Inspired by the Colorado Art Therapy Association’s art exhibition, Jacobsen wanted to organize a similar show under the same name, Art of the Art Therapist, at a site more accessible to art therapists in Colorado Springs.
Her work is displayed in the exhibition at Cottonwood Center for the Arts, along with works by Tamara Herl, Barbara Wegener, Colleen Froehlich, Kim Griffis and Joy Brewer, through the end of August.
Local art therapist and life coach Tamara Herl said she chose to display work that illustrates transformation and identity issues.
“One of my pieces is a wall sculpture. I like to make casts of my face,” Herl said. “It shows a person holding a butterfly and looking at it. I think that one speaks about the power of transformation because we all have the power to transform, and I love the story about how the caterpillar turns into a butterfly. I always thought, ‘Oh, so the caterpillar goes into its cocoon, grows wings and turns into a butterfly.’ But no. That’s not how it happens at all. The whole entity of the caterpillar has to get transformed. It’s kind of a glop for a while, and it reforms itself. I love helping people do that, reforming their views of themselves and their world. We create these rules for ourselves that really keep us stuck.”
Some pieces in the show are responses to client interactions or personal trauma.
Jacobsen said two of her artworks derive from her own emotional crises. One drawing was so personal, she said, she almost didn’t share it.
“I thought, ‘Oh, it’s really personal. And what if people don’t like it or don’t understand it?’ Then I thought, ‘This is what I do. If I expect clients to come in and be that honest in their artwork, I need to be able to do that too, so I put it out there.’”
That contour drawing is made by looking in the mirror and drawing what you see without looking at the paper. She said she made the “very tearful” self-portrait when she was struggling with infertility and grieving the loss of son Henry, who was stillborn at 37 weeks in 2003.
“I was pregnant with him and had a pretty normal pregnancy, up until it wasn’t. I delivered him after going into the hospital, but he was already gone. Then I was in kidney failure, and I was hospitalized for 17 days in the ICU, so that was kind of a long, cascading crazy story of events.”
Now she uses her business, Henry’s Heart Art Therapy, to counsel others navigating pregnancy or dealing with miscarriage, other infant loss or infertility. A brochure for Henry’s Heart features Jacobsen’s oil painting of her with her then-infant, now her 10-year-old son, Jens.
“It was from a photograph that my husband took. It was a sweet time. He was a newborn, and it was something I wanted to capture on canvas.”
While art can be beautiful, Herl said, art therapy emphasizes its process and deeply personal value.
“It’s mainly about expressing yourself,” she said. “To learn that art is powerful, it can be very healing, and it can be much more than just a functional piece. ... Not that there’s anything wrong with that, but I think it’s just important to know that art can serve a special and deep purpose and help people have what they want out of life.”
Ultimately, Herl said, art is a language that can help individuals communicate when words fail.
“There are no words that can express some of the things that we go through.” But art can.