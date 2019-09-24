Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
Breakfast of Champions — To benefit Peak Vista Community Health Centers, 7:30-9 a.m. Oct. 24, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $100. Reservations: peakvista.org.
Cowgirls & Cocktails — To benefit those with breast cancer, 5-9 p.m. Oct. 3, Norris-Penrose Event Center Indoor Arena, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, $70 through Monday, $80 at door; cowgirlsandcocktails.org.
”Memories in the Making” Exhibit — Work of Alzheimer’s artists, local senior living communities and library branches, through Oct. 27. For dates and locations, call Betsy Cook, 331-4902.
Night of Comedy — To benefit Special Kids Special Families, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 12, Marriott Colorado Springs, 5580 Tech Center Drive, $75. Tickets: sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
No More Secrets: Breaking Through Barriers — Aims to combat mental health stigma in local communities of color and connect individuals and families with the resources they need, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 4, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 5, free. Registration: ppcc.edu/nomoresecrets.
PILLAR — Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
• Aging for Beginners, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., free.
• Picking the Right People to Manage Your Financial and Medical Decisions When You No Longer Can, 1-3 p.m. Oct. 17, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $10-$25. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
• What You Don’t Know About Medicare But Need to Know, 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 19, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $10-$25.
• Immune Support 101: Nutrition and Immune Function, 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 19, Natural Grocers, 7298 N. Academy Blvd., $10-$25.
Stop the Bleed — Bleeding control basics classes, free. Registration: Angela Kedroutek, 719-5924.
• 1:30-2:30 p.m. or 3-4 p.m. Oct. 18, Penrose Hospital Pavilion, 2312 N. Nevada Ave.
• 1:30-2:30 p.m. or 3-4 p.m. Nov. 15, St. Francis Medical Center, 6001 E. Woodmen Road.
• 1:30-2:30 p.m. or 3-4 p.m. Dec. 20, Penrose Hospital Pavilion, 2312 N. Nevada Ave.
TESSA Encore Gala — 6 p.m. Oct. 26, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $150. Reservations: tessacs.org.
UCHealth Memorial Golf Tournament — 8:30 a.m. Monday, Golf Course at Garden of the Gods Resort and Club, 4500 Kissing Camels Drive, $250. Registration: uchealthmemorial cares.org/golf.