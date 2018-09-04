Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
Boots and Bling — To benefit Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center, 5 p.m. Sept. 22, 3254 Paseo Road. Advance tickets: cstrc.org.
Colorado Springs Kidney Walk — To benefit the National Kidney Foundation, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 30, Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Registration: tinyurl.com/y8n2jlnj.
Diabetes Expo Day — With nutritional information and more, 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 22, Penrose Cancer Center, 2222 N. Nevada Ave., free. Registration: 776-5536, tinyurl.com/yd8d398l.
Fundraising Gala and Silent Auction — To benefit Life Network, 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 27, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive, donations accepted. Reservations: elifenetwork.com/events.
Heart Failure University — UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, Black Conference Room, 1400 E. Boulder St., sixth floor, East Tower, free; 635-7172, ext. 1138.
• Diet Management for CHF, 2-4 p.m. Sept. 11.
• Exercise/Activity Recommendations, 2-4 p.m. Oct. 9.
National Alliance on Mental Illness — Free.
• Mental Health First Aid Training, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 21, Citizens Service Center, 1675 Garden of the God Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/ydxh2ets.
New Day at DayBreak -A Capital Campaign Event — To benefit DayBreak, 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Swiss Chalet Restaurant, 19263 US Highway 24, Woodland Park, $150. Reservations: 331-3640, paula@daybreakadp.com.
November Noel — An Evening of Fire and Ice — To benefit Newborn Hope, 6 p.m. Nov. 16, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $95-$150. Tickets: newbornhope.org.
PPACG Area Agency and Pikes Peak Library District Medicare 101 Classes — Free. Registration: 471-2096, 389-8968.
• 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Library, 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive.
Signature Chefs Auction — To benefit March of Dimes, 6 p.m. Sept. 13, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $200. Reservations: signaturechefs.marchofdimes.org.
St. Jude Walk/Run — 8 a.m. Oct. 6, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive, $10. Registration: stjude.org/walkrun.
Strides for Epilepsy 5K — To benefit the Epilepsy Foundation of Colorado, 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, Memorial Park, 280 S. Union Blvd., $10-$30. Registration: tinyurl.com/ya3fyh9s.
Susan G Komen Race for the Cure — Sunday, Garden of the Gods Park and Rock Ledge Ranch, 1805 N. 30th St. Registration: komencoloradosouth.org.
UCHealth Memorial Hospital HealthLink classes, screenings and programs — Registration: 444-2273, option 3, uchealth.org/healthlink.
• Power to Prevent Type 2 Diabetes: Healthy Choices Bring Powerful Changes, 6-7:45 p.m. Oct. 3, UCHealth Memorial Hospital North, 4050 Briargate Parkway, $20.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s — To benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, 7:30 a.m. Sept. 15, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Registration: 1-800-272-3900, alz.org/co.