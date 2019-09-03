Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
American Heroes Car Show — To benefit the Disabled American Veterans Charity, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 15, PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Outpatient Clinic, 3141 Centennial Blvd., free admission. $30 to show car, $20 to show motorcycle; aceent1.com.
Colorado Cancer Wellness Conference — Live stream from UCHealth Anschutz Campus, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 14, YMCA at First & Main, 3035 New Center Point, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y5p73tkc.
Colorado Springs Women’s Expo with a Cause — To help raise awareness of domestic violence, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 21, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 22, Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, $5-$7, free admission for military women and military wives with ID. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y3zlksdz.
Medicare 101 — 1-2 p.m. Sept. 10, V-Suites Event Center, 2480 Waynoka Road, free; 650-9422, nickn@ lifeplan123.org.
”Memories in the Making” Exhibit — Work of Alzheimer’s artists, local senior living communities and library branches, through Oct. 27. For dates and locations, call Betsy Cook, 331-4902.
Night of Comedy — To benefit Special Kids Special Families, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 12, Marriott Colorado Springs, 5580 Tech Center Drive, $65 through Sept. 14, $75 after Sept. 14. Tickets: sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
Race Against Suicide 3K Walk/5K Run — To benefit Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership, 10 a.m. Sept. 15, El Pomar Youth Sports Park, 2212 Executive Circle, $35; tinyurl.com/yy2ktw3e.
Sepsis Awareness Class — 4-6 p.m. Monday, UCHealth Community Education Center, 2050 Kidskare Point, free. Registration: 365-6593.
Southern Colorado Kidney Walk — To benefit the National Kidney Foundation, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 22, Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Registration: kidneywalk.org.
St. Jude Walk/Run — Sept. 21, Weidner Field, 6303 Barnes Road. Cost and registration: tinyurl.com/y5axfpgz.
Stop the Bleed — Bleeding-control basics classes, free. Registration: bleedingcontrol.org.
• 1:30-2:30 p.m. or 3-4 p.m. Sept. 20, St. Francis Medical Center, 6001 E. Woodmen Road.
Strides for Epilepsy 5K — To benefit the Epilepsy Foundation of Colorado, 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 15, Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave., $15-$30 through Sept. 13, $20-$35 at event; tinyurl.com/yxhqqw2u.
UCHealth Memorial Golf Tournament — 8:30 a.m. Sept. 30, Golf Course at Garden of the Gods Resort and Club, 4500 Kissing Camels Drive, $250. Registration: uchealth memorialcares.org/golf.