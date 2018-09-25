Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
Caring for Caregivers — 1-4 p.m. Oct. 26, MacKenzie Place Senior Living, 1605 Elm Creek View, free. Registration: UCCS Aging Center, 255-8002.
Colorado Springs Kidney Walk — To benefit the National Kidney Foundation, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Registration: tinyurl.com/y8n2jlnj.
Fundraising Gala and Silent Auction — To benefit Life Network, 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive, donations accepted. Reservations: elifenetwork.com/events.
Healthy Smiles Summit — For early childhood professionals to learn the importance of early good oral health, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 20, Community Partnership for Child Development, 2330 Robinson St., free. Registration: ezregister.com/events/25708.
Heart Failure University — UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, Black Conference Room, 1400 E. Boulder St., sixth floor, East Tower, free; 635-7172, ext. 1138.
• Exercise/Activity Recommendations, 2-4 p.m. Oct. 9.
• Community Resources with Discussion about Palliative Care, 2-4 p.m. Nov. 13.
• How to Manage Other Diagnoses in Addition to CHF, 2-4 p.m. Dec. 11.
National Alliance on Mental Illness — Free.
• Mental Health First Aid Training, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 26, Citizens Service Center, 1675 Garden of the God Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/ydxh2ets.
“Night of Comedy” — To benefit Zach’s Place at the Laurie Hillyard Family Center, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 20, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive, $55. Tickets: sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
No More Secrets Mental Health Symposium — 5-7 p.m. Oct. 5, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 6, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., free. Registration: 473-8477, namicoloradosprings.org.
Noodles and Co. Fundraiser — To benefit Rocky Mountain Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Chapter, 4-8 p.m. Oct. 2, local Noodles and Co. restaurants; noodles.com.
November Noel — An Evening of Fire and Ice — To benefit Newborn Hope, 6 p.m. Nov. 16, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $95-$150. Tickets: newbornhope.org.
Passport to Health Wellness Fair — 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Woodmoor Barn Community Center, 1691 Woodmoor Drive, Monument, free; optimumhealthrn@icloud.com.
St. Jude Walk/Run — 8 a.m. Oct. 6, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive, $10. Registration: stjude.org/walkrun.
UCHealth Memorial Hospital HealthLink classes, screenings and programs — Registration: 444-2273, option 3, uchealth.org/healthlink.
• Power to Prevent Type 2 Diabetes: Healthy Choices Bring Powerful Changes, 6-7:45 p.m. Oct. 3, UCHealth Memorial Hospital North, 4050 Briargate Parkway, $20.