Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
Boots and Bling — To benefit Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center, 5 p.m. Saturday, 3254 Paseo Road, $50. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y6kaorrj.
Breakfast of Champions —To benefit Peak Vista Community Health Centers, 7:30-9 a.m. Oct. 24, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $100. Reservations: peakvista.org
Colorado Springs Women’s Expo with a Cause — To help raise awareness of domestic violence, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, $5-$7, free admission for military women and military wives with ID. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y3zlksdz.
”Memories in the Making” Exhibit — Work of Alzheimer’s artists, local senior living communities and library branches, through Oct. 27. For dates and locations, call Betsy Cook, 331-4902.
National Alliance on Mental Illness — NAMI Colorado Springs, 1615 S. Murray Blvd., free. Registration: 473-8477, namicoloradosprings.org.
• NAMI Peer-to-Peer, for those living with mental illness, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Nov. 21.
Night of Comedy — To benefit Special Kids Special Families, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 12, Marriott Colorado Springs, 5580 Tech Center Drive, $75. Tickets: sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
No More Secrets: Breaking Through Barriers — Aims to combat mental health stigma in local communities of color and connect individuals and families with the resources they need, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 4, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 5, free. Registration: ppcc.edu/nomoresecrets.
PILLAR — Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
• Aches and Pains, No More, 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 24, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $10-$25.
Southern Colorado Kidney Walk — To benefit the National Kidney Foundation, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Registration: kidneywalk.org.
St. Jude Walk/Run — Saturday, Weidner Field, 6303 Barnes Road. Cost and registration: tinyurl.com/y5axfpgz.
Stop the Bleed — Bleeding-control basics classes, free. Registration: Angela Kedroutek, 719-5924.
• 1:30-2:30 p.m. or 3-4 p.m. Friday, St. Francis Medical Center, 6001 E. Woodmen Road.
• 1:30-2:30 p.m. or 3-4 p.m. Oct. 18, Penrose Hospital Pavilion, 2312 N. Nevada Ave.
• 1:30-2:30 p.m. or 3-4 p.m. Nov. 15, St. Francis Medical Center, 6001 E. Woodmen Road.
• 1:30-2:30 p.m. or 3-4 p.m. Dec. 20, Penrose Hospital Pavilion, 2312 N. Nevada Ave.
TESSA Encore Gala — 6 p.m. Oct. 26, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $150. Reservations: tessacs.org.
UCHealth Memorial Golf Tournament — 8:30 a.m. Sept. 30, Golf Course at Garden of the Gods Resort and Club, 4500 Kissing Camels Drive, $250. Registration: uchealth memorialcares.org/golf.