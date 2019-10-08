Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
Breakfast of Champions —To benefit Peak Vista Community Health Centers, 7:30-9 a.m. Oct. 24, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $100. Reservations: peakvista.org
”Memories in the Making” Exhibit — Work of Alzheimer’s artists, local senior living communities and library branches, through Oct. 27. For dates and locations, call Betsy Cook, 331-4902.
Night of Comedy — To benefit Special Kids Special Families, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Marriott Colorado Springs, 5580 Tech Center Drive, $75. Tickets: sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
November Noel — To benefit Newborn Hope, Nov. 23, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $150. Tickets: newbornhope.org.
PILLAR — Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
• Aging for Beginners, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., free.
• Picking the Right People to Manage Your Financial and Medical Decisions When You No Longer Can, 1-3 p.m. Oct. 17, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $10-$25. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
• What You Don’t Know About Medicare But Need to Know, 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 19, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $10-$25.
• Immune Support 101: Nutrition and Immune Function, 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 19, Natural Grocers, 7298 N. Academy Blvd., $10-$25.
Stop the Bleed — Bleeding-control basics classes, free. Registration: Angela Kedroutek, 719-5924.
• 1:30-2:30 p.m. or 3-4 p.m. Oct. 18, Penrose Hospital Pavilion, 2312 N. Nevada Ave.
• 1:30-2:30 p.m. or 3-4 p.m. Nov. 15, St. Francis Medical Center, 6001 E. Woodmen Road.
• 1:30-2:30 p.m. or 3-4 p.m. Dec. 20, Penrose Hospital Pavilion, 2312 N. Nevada Ave.
TESSA Encore Gala — 6 p.m. Oct. 26, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $150. Reservations: tessacs.org.
Varicose Vein and Vascular Health Community Talk — 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 16, UCHealth Park, 4385 Tutt Blvd., free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y6qp574s.
Where Did I Put My Glasses? Memory Concerns for Caregivers Workshop — 1-4 p.m. Nov. 7, MacKenzie Place Senior Living, 1605 Elm Creek View, free. Registration: UCCS Aging Center, 255-8002.