Alzheimer’s Association — Registration: 1-800-272-3900, alz.org/co.
• Know the 10 Signs: Early Detection Matters, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday, Cottonwood Creek Recreation Center, 3920 Dublin Blvd.
• Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 9, Colorado Springs Senior Center, 1514 N. Hancock Ave. Caring for Caregivers — 1-4 p.m. Oct. 26, MacKenzie Place Senior Living, 1605 Elm Creek View, free. Registration: UCCS Aging Center, 255-8002.
Double Your Trouble — Celebrating the music of Stevie Ray Vaughn, to benefit the Sue DiNapoli Ovarian Cancer Society, 8 p.m. Oct. 20, Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15-$20; 476-2200, stargazerstheatre.com.
Healthy Smiles Summit — For early childhood professionals to learn the importance of early good oral health, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 20, Community Partnership for Child Development, 2330 Robinson St., free. Registration: ezregister.com/events/25708.
Heart Failure University — UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, Black Conference Room, 1400 E. Boulder St., sixth floor, East Tower, free; 635-7172, ext. 1138.
• Exercise/Activity Recommendations, 2-4 p.m. Oct. 9.
Multiple Sclerosis and Disabilities Awareness Expo — Speakers, treatment information, resources and more, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Rezac and Associates Physical Therapy, 855 Citadel Drive East, free; 633-4603, support@msasoco.org.
National Alliance on Mental Illness — Free.
• Mental Health First Aid Training, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 26, Citizens Service Center, 1675 Garden of the God Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/ydxh2ets.
“Night of Comedy” — To benefit Zach’s Place at the Laurie Hillyard Family Center, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 20, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive, $55. Tickets: sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
No More Secrets Mental Health Symposium — 5-7 p.m. Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., free. Registration: 473-8477, namicoloradosprings.org.
Noodles and Co. Fundraiser — To benefit Rocky Mountain Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Chapter, 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, local Noodles and Co. restaurants; noodles.com.
St. Jude Walk/Run — 8 a.m. Thursday, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive, $10. Registration: stjude.org/walkrun.
UCHealth Memorial Hospital HealthLink classes, screenings and programs — Registration: 444-2273, option 3, uchealth.org/healthlink.
• Power to Prevent Type 2 Diabetes: Healthy Choices Bring Powerful Changes, 6-7:45 p.m. Wednesday, UCHealth Memorial Hospital North, 4050 Briargate Parkway, $20.
UCHealth Memorial Hospital School of Radiology Information Night — For prospective radiologic technology students, 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 10, Memorial Administration Center, Cuchara Room, 2420 E. Pikes Peak Ave., free; 365-8291; tinyurl.com/y7a5kjxz.