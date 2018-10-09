Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
Alzheimer’s Association — Registration: 1-800-272-3900, alz.org/co.
• Legal and Financial Planning, 5-7 p.m. Monday, Alzheimer’s Association Office, 2315 Bott Ave.
Breakfast of Champions — To benefit Peak Vista Community Health Centers, 7:30-9 a.m. Nov. 6, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $75. Reservations: peakvista.org.
Caring for Caregivers — 1-4 p.m. Oct. 26, MacKenzie Place Senior Living, 1605 Elm Creek View, free. Registration: UCCS Aging Center, 255-8002.
Double Your Trouble — Celebrating the music of Stevie Ray Vaughn, to benefit the Sue DiNapoli Ovarian Cancer Society, 8 p.m. Oct. 20, Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15-$20; 476-2200, stargazerstheatre.com.
Healthy Smiles Summit — For early childhood professionals to learn the importance of early good oral health, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 20, Community Partnership for Child Development, 2330 Robinson St., free. Registration: ezregister.com/events/25708.
Heart Failure University — UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, Black Conference Room, 1400 E. Boulder St., sixth floor, East Tower, free; 635-7172, ext. 1138.
• Community Resources with Discussion about Palliative Care, 2-4 p.m. Nov. 13.
National Alliance on Mental Illness — Free.
• NAMI Basics — Six-week course for parents and other caregivers of children and adolescents showing signs of mental illness, begins 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday. Location provided upon registration: 473-8477, info@namicos.org.
• Mental Health First Aid Training, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 26, Citizens Service Center, 1675 Garden of the God Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/ydxh2ets.
“Night of Comedy” — To benefit Zach’s Place at the Laurie Hillyard Family Center, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 20, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive, $55. Tickets: sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
November Noel — An Evening of Fire and Ice — To benefit Newborn Hope, 6 p.m. Nov. 16, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $95-$150. Tickets: newbornhope.org.
Overcoming Obstacles FUNdraiser — To benefit Realm Caring, 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Springs Trampoline Park, 2512 Airport Road. Registration: theroc.us.
PILLAR — Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
• Sleep in Later Life, 1-3 p.m. Nov. 8, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35.
• Probiotics: For Intestinal Health, 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 13, Natural Grocers, 7298 N. Academy Blvd., $35.
• Advanced Directives and End of Life Options Act, 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 28, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35.
UCHealth Memorial Hospital School of Radiology Information Night — For prospective radiologic technology students, 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Memorial Administration Center, Cuchara Room, 2420 E. Pikes Peak Ave., free; 365-8291; tinyurl.com/y7a5kjxz.