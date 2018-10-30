Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
2019 Medicare Informational Event — 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 4, Ruth Holley Library, 685 N. Murray Blvd., free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y7xntcw4.
2019 Medicare Open Enrollment Counseling — Walk-in 9 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays through Dec. 7, PPACG Area on Aging, 14 S. Chestnut St., free. Bring red, white and blue Medicare card and lists of medications; 471-7080, ppacg.org.
Alzheimer's Association — Registration: 1-800-272-3900, alz.org/co.
• Healthy Living for Your Body and Brain: Tips from the Latest Research, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Recreation Center, 280 S. Union Blvd.
• Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia, 5-7 p.m. Nov. 9, Alzheimer's Association Office, 2315 Bott Ave.
Breakfast of Champions — To benefit Peak Vista Community Health Centers, 7:30-9 a.m. Nov. 6, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $75. Reservations: peakvista.org.
Heart Failure University — UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, Black Conference Room, 1400 E. Boulder St., sixth floor, East Tower, free; 635-7172, ext. 1138.
• Community Resources with Discussion about Palliative Care, 2-4 p.m. Nov. 13.
Mindfulness as a Tool for Caregivers — 4-5:30 p.m. Nov. 6, Namastè Alzheimer Center, 2 Penrose Blvd. Registration: 442-4240, jennifer.bonck@chilivingcomm.org.
National Alliance on Mental Illness — Free.
• Mental Health First Aid Training, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 16, Citizens Service Center, 1675 Garden of the God Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/ydxh2ets.
November Noel - An Evening of Fire and Ice — To benefit Newborn Hope, 6 p.m. Nov. 16, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $95-$150. Tickets: newbornhope.org.
PILLAR — Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
• Sleep in Later Life, 1-3 p.m. Nov. 8, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35.
• Probiotics: For Intestinal Health, 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 13, Natural Grocers, 7298 N. Academy Blvd., $35.
• The New Normal: The Aging Brain, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 13, Lane Center for Academic Health Sciences, 4863 N. Nevada Ave., free.
Pink Cup for a Cause — To benefit UCHealth's Circle of Hope, through October, Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q, 315 S. 31st St.; rudysbbq.com.
Radiology School Information Session — For prospective radiologic technology students, 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 14, UCHealth Memorial Administration Center, 2420 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; 365-8291, tinyurl.com/y7a5kjxz.