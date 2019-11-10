Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 520-6387, elpasoco.com/naturecenters.
• First Aid, CPR and AED Classes, CPR/AED, 8 a.m.-noon, First Aid, 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $50 for one class, $75 for both.
Medicare Open Enrollment Assistance — Free counseling offered by Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging Stage Health Insurance Program 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays through Dec. 7, 14 S. Chestnut St.; 471-2096.
Memes of Nutrition — With Allison Wiley and Hilary Kave, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, UCCS Heller Center for Arts & Humanities, 1250 N. Campus Heights Drive, free; tinyurl.com/yylpx8vv.
November Noel — To benefit Newborn Hope, Nov. 23, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $150. Tickets: newbornhope.org.
PILLAR — Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
• Immune Support 101: Nutrition and Immune Function, 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 19, Natural Grocers, 7298 N. Academy Blvd., $10-$25.
Stop the Bleed — Classes on bleeding-control basics, free. Registration: Angela Kedroutek, 719-5924.
• 1:30-2:30 p.m. or 3-4 p.m. Friday, St. Francis Medical Center, 6001 E. Woodmen Road.
• 1:30-2:30 p.m. or 3-4 p.m. Dec. 20, Penrose Hospital Pavilion, 2312 N. Nevada Ave.