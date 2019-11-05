Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
5Health Fair — 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, 530 Communication Circle, free admission; tinyurl.com/y3mwkcok.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 520-6387, elpasoco.com/naturecenters.
• First Aid, CPR and AED Classes, CPR/AED, 8 a.m.-noon, First Aid, 1-5 p.m., Nov. 16, Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, $50 for one class, $75 for both.
Community Diabetes Expo — 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, UCHealth Memorial Administration Center, 2420 W. Pikes Peak Ave., free admission; 365-9682.
In Vino Veritas Gala Charity Wine Tasting — To benefit Project Healing Waters, 7-9 p.m. Friday, The Club at Flying Horse, 1880 Weiskopf Point, $75. Tickets: 488-3019, thewineseller.net.
Medicare Open Enrollment Assistance — Free counseling offered by Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging Stage Health Insurance Program 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays through Dec. 7, 14 S. Chestnut St.; 471-2096.
November Noel — To benefit Newborn Hope, Nov. 23, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $150. Tickets: newbornhope.org.
PILLAR — Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
• Immune Support 101: Nutrition and Immune Function, 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 19, Natural Grocers, 7298 N. Academy Blvd., $10-$25.
Stop the Bleed — Classes on bleeding control basics, free. Registration: Angela Kedroutek, 719-5924.
• 1:30-2:30 p.m. or 3-4 p.m. Nov. 15, St. Francis Medical Center, 6001 E. Woodmen Road.
• 1:30-2:30 p.m. or 3-4 p.m. Dec. 20, Penrose Hospital Pavilion, 2312 N. Nevada Ave.
Where Did I Put My Glasses? Memory Concerns for Caregivers Workshop — 1-4 p.m. Thursday, MacKenzie Place Senior Living, 1605 Elm Creek View, free. Registration: UCCS Aging Center, 255-8002.