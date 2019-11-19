Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
Medicare Open Enrollment Assistance — Free counseling offered by Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging Stage Health Insurance Program, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays through Dec. 7, 14 S. Chestnut St.; 471-2096.
Multiple Sclerosis Alliance of Southern Colorado’s Jazz Night — Featuring Swingin’ Sweeney and the Moldy Figs, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13, Third Space Coffee, 5670 N. Academy Blvd., $12 in advance, $15 at door; tinyurl.com/y2fb8sxl.
November Noel — To benefit Newborn Hope, Saturday, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $150. Tickets: newbornhope.org.
PILLAR — Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
• Immune Support 101: Nutrition and Immune Function, 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Natural Grocers, 7298 N. Academy Blvd., $10-$25.Stop the Bleed — Classes on bleeding-control basics, free. Registration: Angela Kedroutek, 719-5924.
• 1:30-2:30 p.m. or 3-4 p.m. Dec. 20, Penrose Hospital Pavilion, 2312 N. Nevada Ave.
Preventing Cognitive Decline — 10 a.m. Friday, Jackson Creek Senior Living, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument, free. Registration: 725-6060, jacksoncreekseniorliving.com.