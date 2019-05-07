Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
Chef Showcase — 5:30 p.m. May 16, to benefit Rocky Mountain Health Care Services, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Cost and reservations: rmhcare.org.
Climb for Courage — To benefit Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation, 8:30 a.m. June 22, Falcon Stadium, Air Force Academy. Registration: childrenscoloradofoundation.org/events/climb-for-courage.
CNA Training with ASL Provided — Opportunity for those who are deaf or hard of hearing to complete the Certified Nursing Aide coursework, June 3-27, The Independence Center, 711 S. Tejon St. Cost and registration: 505-5523, rhull@the-ic.org.
Colorado Springs Fertility Conference — 10 a.m.-3 p.m May 26, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, 1420 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $45 or $80 per couple. Registration: colorado fertilityconference.com.
Fundraiser Dinner — To benefit local cancer charities, 6:30 p.m. May 15, Sopra, 4 S. 28th St. Reservations: 471-8200.
Gourmet Grilled Cheese and Craft Beer Festival — To benefit Ascending to Health Respite Care Inc., 4-ounce pours of craft beers paired with quarter-size gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches, 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Hillside Gardens and Event Center, Colorado Springs, $30-$50. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y3p2lp7u.
Pancreatic Cancer Walk — 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive, $40. Registration: lustgarten.org.
Perfectly Imperfect Workshop — For those parenting a youth struggling with depression, anxiety and suicidal ideations, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. May 18, Social SEO, 5475 Mark Dabling Blvd., $35. Registration: tinyurl.com/yyv9mdzj.
Stop the Bleed — Bleeding control basics classes, free. Registration: bleedingcontrol.org.
• 1:30-2:30 p.m. or 3-4 p.m. May 17, St. Francis Medical Center, 6001 E. Woodmen Road.
• 1:30-2:30 p.m. or 3-4 p.m. June 21, Penrose Hospital Pavilion, 2312 N. Nevada Ave.
• 1:30-2:30 p.m. or 3-4 p.m. July 19, St. Francis Medical Center, 6001 E. Woodmen Road.
Stroke Education Event — 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Community Education Center, 2050 KidsKare Point, free; 365-9622, donna.stringer@uchealth.org.
Walk for Life — To benefit Life Network, 8 a.m.-noon June 1, Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Registration: walkforlife.com.
Walk MS: Colorado Springs — 7:30-11 a.m. May 18, Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave. Registration: walkms.org.
Walk to Cure Arthritis — 9:30 a.m.-noon June 2, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Registration: walktocure arthritis.org.