Art Show and Silent Auction — To benefit The Living Center at Sunny Vista, 4-7 p.m. June 14, 2445 E. Cache La Poudre St.; 471-8700.
Climb for Courage — To benefit Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation, 8:30 a.m. June 22, Falcon Stadium, Air Force Academy. Registration: childrenscolorado foundation.org/events/climb-for-courage.
CNA Training with ASL Provided — Opportunity for those who are deaf or hard of hearing to complete the Certified Nursing Aide coursework, June 3-27, The Independence Center, 711 S. Tejon St. Cost and registration: 505-5523, rhull@the-ic.org.
CPR Saturday — Hosted by Tri-Lakes Lions Club, 10 or 11 a.m. June 8, Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument, free. Registration: monument commtraining@gmail.com.
The Longest Day — To benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, 2-5 p.m. June 20, Jackson Creek Senior Living, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument. Registration: 725-6060, jacksoncreeksenior living.com.
Night of Comedy — To benefit Special Kids Special Families, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 12, Marriott Colorado Springs, 5580 Tech Center Drive, $75. Reservations: sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
Open House Fundraiser — To benefit Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 8, Palmer Park, 3254 Paseo Road, free admission; 634-4173, cstrc.org.
PILLAR — Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
• Discover Tasty Teas for Total Body Health, 10 a.m.-noon June 25, Natural Grocers, 7298 N. Academy Blvd., $25-$40.
• Holistic Health, 1-3 p.m. Aug. 1, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $25-$40.
• Hospice: It’s Not What You Think, 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 8, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $25-$40.
Ride to Benefit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s — 8:30 a.m. registration, Pikes Peak Harley Davidson, 5867 N. Nevada Ave., ride starts at 9 a.m., Whistle Pig Brewing Co., 1840 Dominion Way, June 15, $25 per rider, $5 per passenger; tinyurl.com/y5rpq74j.
Stop the Bleed — Bleeding control basics classes, free. Registration: bleedingcontrol.org.
• 1:30-2:30 or 3-4 p.m. June 21, Penrose Hospital Pavilion, 2312 N. Nevada Ave.
• 1:30-2:30 or 3-4 p.m. July 19, St. Francis Medical Center, 6001 E. Woodmen Road.
• 1:30-2:30 or 3-4 p.m. Aug. 16, Penrose Hospital Pavilion, 2312 N. Nevada Ave.
SCAHU’s Charity Golf Tournament — To benefit Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention, 8:30 a.m. June 13, Pine Creek Golf Club, 9850 Divot Trail, $135 per person or $500 for foursome. Registration: csahu.memberclicks.net/scahu- events.
Triple T Party — Hosted by the Colorado Springs Women’s Club, 5-7:30 p.m. June 5, The Warehouse Restaurant and Gallery, 25 W. Cimarron St. Admission is a box of sanitary napkins or tampons and $25 in advance, $30 at door; tinyurl.com/y2o3qvp2.
Walk for Life — To benefit Life Network, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Registration: walkforlife.com.
Walk to Cure Arthritis — 9:30 a.m.-noon Sunday, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Registration: walktocure arthritis.org.