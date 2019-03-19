Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
Achieve With Us Colorado Film Festival — “Reel” Life Growing Together — Showing of “Surreality,” “Hannah” and “Being Seen,” 2-3:10 p.m. and 7:45-8:55 p.m. Friday, Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, free; tinyurl.com/y33kqeq5.
Alzheimer’s Association — Registration: 1-800-272-3900, alz.org/co.
• Legal and Financial Planning, 9:30-11:30 a.m. March 27, Colorado Springs Senior Center, 1514 N. Hancock Ave.
Basic First Aid — 7-8:30 p.m. April 1, Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument, $10; sable2013@yahoo.com.
Blood Drive — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 29, The Promenade Shops at Briargate, 1885 Briargate Parkway; tinyurl.com/y3nznjz9.
Children’s Hospital Opening Balloon Ball — To benefit Children’s Hospital Colorado Colorado Springs, 5:30-11 p.m. April 26, 4090 Briargate Parkway. Reservations: childrenscoloradofoundation.org
Gotham Glam: Honoring Our Superheroes — To benefit Safe Passage, 6-9 p.m. April 6, The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $65. Reservations: safepassagecac.org.
Masked ‘til Midnight — To benefit Angels Against Alzheimer’s, 8-11:30 p.m. April 6, The Pinery, 775 W. Bijou St., $75 in advance, $100 at door. Reservations: angelsagainst alzheimers.com.
PILLAR — Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
• Medicare A, B, C, D and all that Stuff, 1-4 p.m. April 27, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, admission is canned goods.
PPACG Area Agency on Aging Classes — Free, registration: 471-2096.
• Challenges of Aging Solo, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 14 S. Chestnut St.
• Medicare 101, 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 27, Fountain Library, 230 Main St., Fountain.
Reason to Hope Luncheon — To benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, noon-1:15 p.m. April 2, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations required by Friday: tinyurl.com/ybcsygzb, clong@alz.org.
Red Ribbon Ball — To benefit Southern Colorado Health Network/Southern Colorado AIDS Project, April 20, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: coloradohealth network.org.
Stepping On — Fall Prevention Workshop — 10 am.-noon Fridays, April 5-May 17, Penrose Hospital Pavilion, 2312 N. Nevada Ave., free. Registration: Angela Kedroutek, 776-5924.
Stop the Bleed — Bleeding control basics classes, free. Registration: bleedingcontrol.org.
• 1:30-2:30 p.m. or 3-4 p.m. April 19, Penrose Hospital Pavilion, 2312 N. Nevada Ave.
TEAL Charity Auction — To benefit Sue DiNapoli Ovarian Cancer Society, 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 12, Ross Auction, 2430 S. Academy Blvd; beovaryaware.org.
UCHealth Memorial Hospital HealthLink classes, screenings and programs — Registration: 444-2273, option 3, uchealth.org/healthlink.
• Power to Prevent Type 2 Diabetes: Healthy Choices Bring Powerful Change, 6-7:45 p.m. April 3, July 10, Oct. 2, UCHealth Memorial Hospital North, Pine Creek Room, 4050 Briargate Parkway, $20 per class.