Alzheimer’s Association — Free. Registration: 800-272-3900, alz.org/co.
• Living with Alzheimer’s: For Late Stage Caregivers, 4-6 p.m. March 24, Alzheimer’s Association Office, 2315 Bott Ave.
• Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer’s, 10 a.m.-noon March 30, Colorado Springs Senior Center, 1514 N. Hancock Ave.
Balloon Ball — To benefit Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs, 5:30-11:30 p.m. April 17, National Museum of World War II Aviation, 755 Aviation Way, $500. Reservations: tinyurl.com/sfhtlhf.
Community CPR Class — 7-8:30 p.m. May 26, Monument Library Branch, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument. Donations accepted to benefit Tri-Lakes Cares. Registration: monumentcommtraining@gmail.com.
Grilled Cheese and Craft Beer Pairing Fest — To benefit Ascending to Health Respite Care, 5-9 p.m. May 22, Hillside Gardens and Event Center, 1006 S. Institute St., $25-$30. Tickets: tinyurl.com/uwkbclg.
Masked Till Midnight — To benefit Angels Against Alzheimer’s, 7 p.m. April 4, DoubleTree Hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $75. Reservations: angelsagainstalzheimers.com.
National Alliance on Mental Illness — NAMI Colorado Springs, 1615 S. Murray Blvd., free. Location provided with registration. Registration: 473-8477, namicoloradosprings.org.
• NAMI Basics, six-week program for parents and family caregivers of children and teens experiencing symptoms of mental illness, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays, beginning April 4.
A Night to Shine — To benefit Safe Passage, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Cost and reservations: safepassage cac.org.
Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care 40th Anniversary Celebration — 6-7:30 p.m. March 20, Penrose House, 1661 Mesa Ave. Reservations required by Sunday: Christy Pennington, 457-8105, tinyurl.com/taqqw2h.
PILLAR — Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
• What You Don’t Know About Medicare, but Need to Know, 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. April 18, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $25.
PPACG Area Agency on Aging Classes — Registration: 471-2096, ppacg.org/events.
• Medicare 101, 9-11 a.m. Monday, PPACG Area Agency on Aging, 15 S. 7th St.
Power to Prevent Type 2 Diabetes: Healthy Choices Bring Powerful Changes Classes — $20. Registration: 444-2273, option 3, uchealth.org/healthlink.
• 6-7:45 p.m. April 8, UCHealth Memorial Hospital North, North Pine Creek Room, 4050 Briargate Blvd.
TEAL Charity Auction — To benefit Sue DiNapoli Ovarian Cancer Society, 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 3, Ross Auction, 2430 S. Academy Blvd. Registration: beovaryaware.org.