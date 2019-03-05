Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information to listings@gazette.com.
Alzheimer’s Association — Registration: 1-800-272-3900, alz.org/co.
• Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 1-3 p.m. March 13, Aspen Mine Center, 166 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek.
• Legal and Financial Planning, 9:30-11:30 a.m. March 27, Colorado Springs Senior Center, 1514 N. Hancock Ave.
Basic First Aid — 7-8:30 p.m. April 1, Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument, $10; sable2013@yahoo.com.
Bowl-a-thon — Bowl for the Green — To benefit Special Kids Special Families, 2:30-5 p.m. Saturday, King Pin Lanes, 3410 N. Academy Blvd., $15-$30. Registration: sksfcolorado.org/event/bowlathon.
Dance in the Dirt with Exit West — To benefit Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Mark Reyner Stables, 3254 Paseo Road, $10. Reservations: Nancy Harrison, 351-7343, cstrc.org.
PILLAR — Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
• How to Access the Right Health Care at the Right Time, 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $5-$10.
• The 1918 Influenza Epidemic, 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $5-$10.
PPACG Area Agency on Aging Classes — Free, registration: 471-2096.
• Medicare 101, 9-10:30 a.m. March 18, 14 S. Chestnut St.
• Challenges of Aging Solo, 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 20, 14 S. Chestnut St.
St. Baldrick’s 2019 Community Event — 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Back East Bar & Grill, 9475 Briar Village Point, Suite 168; stbaldricks.org/events/cosprings.
Stepping On — Fall Prevention Workshop — 10 am.-noon Fridays, April 5-May 17, Penrose Hospital Pavilion, 2312 N. Nevada Ave., free. Registration: Angela Kedroutek, 776-5924.
Stop the Bleed — Bleeding control basics classes, free. Registration: bleedingcontrol.org.
• 1:30-2:30 or 3-4 p.m. March 15, St. Francis Medical Center, 6001 E. Woodmen Road.
• 10-11 a.m. or 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 16, Mountain View United Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park. Registration: Mark Fox, 687-3868, mfoxco@centurylink.net.
UCHealth Memorial Hospital HealthLink classes, screenings and programs — Registration: 444-2273, option 3, ucheaalth.org/healthlink.
• Power to Prevent Type 2 Diabetes: Healthy Choices Bring Powerful Change, 6-7:45 p.m. April 3, July 10, Oct. 2, UCHealth Memorial Hospital North, Pine Creek Room, 4050 Briargate Parkway, $20 per class.
Why Exercise?...The Science Behind Aerobic Exercise and its Effect on Mental Health and Recovery — Presented by Dr. Brian Bain, 7 p.m. March 14, DBSA Colorado Springs, 2132 E. Bijou St., Suite 112, free; 477-1515.