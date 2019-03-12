Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
Achieve With Us Colorado Film Festival — “Reel” Life Growing Together — Showing of “Surreality,” Hannah” and “Being Seen,” 2-3:10 p.m. and 7:45-8:55 p.m. March 22, Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, free; tinyurl.com/y33kqeq5.
Alzheimer’s Association — Registration: 1-800-272-3900, alz.org/co.
• Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Aspen Mine Center, 166 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek.
• Legal and Financial Planning, 9:30-11:30 a.m. March 27, Colorado Springs Senior Center, 1514 N. Hancock Ave.
Basic First Aid — 7-8:30 p.m. April 1, Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument, $10; sable2013@yahoo.com.
Gotham Glam: Honoring Our Superheroes — To benefit Safe Passage, 6-9 p.m. April 6, The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $65. Reservations: safepassagecac.org.
Masked ‘til Midnight — To benefit Angels Against Alzheimer’s, 8-11:30 p.m. April 6, The Pinery, 775 W. Bijou St., $75 in advance, $100 at door. Reservations: angelsagainstalzheimers.com.
PPACG Area Agency on Aging Classes — Free, registration: 471-2096.
• Medicare 101, 9-10:30 a.m. Monday, 14 S. Chestnut St.
• Challenges of Aging Solo, 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 20, 14 S. Chestnut St.
• Medicare 101, 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 27, Fountain Library, 230 Main St., Fountain.
Reason to Hope Luncheon — To benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, noon-1:15 p.m. April 2, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations required by March 22: tinyurl.com/ybcsygzb, clong@alz.org.
Stepping On — Fall Prevention Workshop — 10 am.-noon Fridays, April 5-May 17, Penrose Hospital Pavilion, 2312 N. Nevada Ave., free. Registration: Angela Kedroutek, 776-5924.
Stop the Bleed — Bleeding control basics classes, free. Registration: bleedingcontrol.org.
• 1:30-2:30 or 3-4 p.m. Friday, St. Francis Medical Center, 6001 E. Woodmen Road.
• 10-11 a.m. or 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Mountain View United Methodist Church, 1101 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park. Registration: Mark Fox, 687-3868, mfoxco@centurylink.net.
UCHealth Memorial Hospital HealthLink classes, screenings and programs — Registration: 444-2273, option 3, uchealth.org/healthlink.
• Power to Prevent Type 2 Diabetes: Healthy Choices Bring Powerful Change, 6-7:45 p.m. April 3, July 10, Oct. 2, UCHealth Memorial Hospital North, Pine Creek Room, 4050 Briargate Parkway, $20 per class.
Why Exercise? ... The Science Behind Aerobic Exercise and its Effect on Mental Health and Recovery — Presented by Dr. Brian Bain, 7 p.m. Thursday, DBSA Colorado Springs, 2132 E. Bijou St., Suite 112, free; 477-1515.