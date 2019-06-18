Health Notes
Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
ADA Celebration Luncheon and Workshop — Hosted by The Independence Center, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. July 26, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive, free. Reservations: 476-3160, tinyurl.com/y4hdj3d4.
After the Diagnosis: Learning to Live with a Serious Disease — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Swan-Law Funeral Directors, 501 N. Cascade Ave., free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y4c5ynxs.
Climb for Courage — To benefit Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Falcon Stadium, Air Force Academy. Registration: childrenscoloradofoundation.org/events/climb-for-courage.
“Live Your Story” Art Show and Fundraiser — To benefit Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention, 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, Pikes Peak Market, 315 E. Pikes Peak Ave., $10 and up. Tickets: accelevents.com/e/liveyourstory artshow.
The Longest Day — To benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, 2-5 p.m. Thursday, Jackson Creek Senior Living, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument. Registration: 725-6060, jacksoncreekseniorliving.com.
Night of Comedy — To benefit Special Kids Special Families, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 12, Marriott Colorado Springs, 5580 Tech Center Drive, $75. Reservations: sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
PILLAR — Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
• Discover Tasty Teas for Total Body Health, 10 a.m.-noon June 25, Natural Grocers, 7298 N. Academy Blvd., $25-$40.
• Holistic Health, 1-3 p.m. Aug. 1, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $25-$40.
• Hospice: It’s Not What You Think, 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 8, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $25-$40.
Stop the Bleed — Bleeding-control basics classes, free. Registration: bleedingcontrol.org.
• 1:30-2:30 or 3-4 p.m. Friday, Penrose Hospital Pavilion, 2312 N. Nevada Ave.
• 1:30-2:30 or 3-4 p.m. July 19, St. Francis Medical Center, 6001 E. Woodmen Road.
• 1:30-2:30 or 3-4 p.m. Aug. 16, Penrose Hospital Pavilion, 2312 N. Nevada Ave.