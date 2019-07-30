Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
American Heroes Car Show — To benefit the Disabled American Veterans Charity, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 15, PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Outpatient Clinic, 3141 Centennial Blvd., free admission. $30 to show car, $20 to show motorcycle; aceent1.com.
Bill Nance Memorial Blood Drive — Hosted by Gleneagle Sertoma Club, 1-5:30 p.m. Aug. 8, Antelope Trails Elementary School, 15280 Jessie Drive; 488-9879.
Night of Comedy — To benefit Special Kids Special Families, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 12, Marriott Colorado Springs, 5580 Tech Center Drive, $65 through Sept. 14, $75 after Sept. 14. Tickets: sksf colorado.org/event/noc.
Old Colorado City Car Show — To benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 18, Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave., $35 per car, free admission. Register car: aceent1.com.
PILLAR — Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
• Holistic Health, 1-3 p.m. Thursday, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $25-$40.
• Hospice: It’s Not What You Think, 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 8, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $25-$40.
Plotting and Planning: Advance Care Planning — Hosted by Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 21, Swan-Law Funeral Directors, 501 N. Cascade Ave., free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y2j62fol.
Race Against Violence — To raise awareness of domestic violence, noon Aug. 31, Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and S. 21st Street, $25. Registration: 247-8190, rav2019.eventbrite.com.
Southern Colorado Kidney Walk — To benefit the National Kidney Foundation, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 22, Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Registration: kidneywalk.org.
St. Jude Walk/Run — Sept. 21, Weidner Field, 6303 Barnes Road. Cost and registration: tinyurl.com/y5axfpgz.
Stop the Bleed — Bleeding- control basics classes, free. Registration: bleedingcontrol.org.
• 1:30-2:30 or 3-4 p.m. Aug. 16, Penrose Hospital Pavilion, 2312 N. Nevada Ave.
• 1:30-2:30 or 3-4 p.m. Sept. 20, St. Francis Medical Center, 6001 E. Woodmen Road.
• 1:30-2:30 or 3-4 p.m. Oct. 18, Penrose Hospital Pavilion, 2312 N. Nevada Ave.
• 1:30-2:30 or 3-4 p.m. Nov. 15, St. Francis Medical Center, 6001 E. Woodmen Road.
• 1:30-2:30 or 3-4 p.m. Dec. 20, Penrose Hospital Pavilion, 2312 N. Nevada Ave.