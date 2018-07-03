Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance to listings@gazette.com.
ADA Celebration Luncheon — Celebrating Veterans with Disabilities — 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m. July 26, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive, free. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ybnn69o3.
Benefit Show and Concert — Local performers, games, food, drink and more, to benefit the Multiple Sclerosis Alliance, 6-10 p.m. Aug. 23, Hillside Gardens and Events Center, 1006 S. Institute Ave., $5-$10; msasoco.org.
Colorado Springs Senior Center — 1514 N. Hancock Ave., $1. Registration: 955-3400, tinyurl.com/yanx8k37.
• Understanding Your DNR Status, 1-2:30 p.m. Monday.
• Know the 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, 10-11:30 a.m. July 10.
• Introduction to Medicare, 2-3 p.m. July 12.
Fundraising Gala and Silent Auction — To benefit Life Network, 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 27, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive, donations accepted. Reservations: elifenetwork.com/events.Heart Failure University — UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, Black Conference Room, 1400 E. Boulder St., sixth floor, East Tower, free; 635-7172, ext. 1138.
• Congestive Heart Failure Overview, 2-4 p.m. July 10.
• Guideline Directed Medical Therapy for CHF, 2-4 p.m. Aug. 14.
National Alliance on Mental Illness — Free.
• Mental Health First Aid Training, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 24, Citizens Service Center, 1675 Garden of the God Road. Register: tinyurl.com/ydxh2ets.
Pikes Peak Special Rodeo — 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, to benefit Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center and Pikes Peak Therapeutic Riding Center, ProRodeo Hall of Fame, 101 Pro Rodeo Drive; tinyurl.com/ y9txnxnf.
PILLAR — Call for location. Registration: pillarinstitute.org.
• Influenza Epidemic of 1918, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 8, $35.
PPACG Area Agency and Pikes Peak Library District Medicare 101 Classes — Free. Register: 471-2096, 389-8968.
• 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Fountain Library, 230 S. Main St., Fountain.
• 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 12, Rockrimmon Library, 832 Village Center Drive.
Signature Chefs Auction — To benefit March of Dimes, 6 p.m. Sept. 13, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $200. Reservations: signaturechefs.marchofdimes.org.
UCHealth Memorial Hospital HealthLink classes, screenings and programs — Register: 444-2273, option 3, uchealth.org/healthlink.
• Power to Prevent Type 2 Diabetes: Healthy Choices Bring Powerful Changes, 6-7:45 p.m. July 11, UCHealth Memorial Hospital North, 4050 Briargate Parkway, $20.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s — To benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, 7:30 a.m. Sept. 15, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Register: 1-800-272-3900, alz.org/co.