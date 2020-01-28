Health Notes
Alzheimer’s Association — Free. Registration: 1-800-272-3900, alz.org/co.
• Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 10-11:30 p.m. Feb. 24, Colorado Springs Senior Center, 1514 N. Hancock Ave.
• Effective Communication Strategies, 3-5 p.m. Feb. 27, Alzheimer’s Association Office, 2315 Bott Ave.
• Living with Alzheimer’s: For Late Stage Caregivers, 4-6 p.m. March 24, Alzheimer’s Association Office, 2315 Bott Ave.
• Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer’s, 10 a.m.-noon March 30, Colorado Springs Senior Center, 1514 N. Hancock Ave.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 520-6387, elpasoco.com/ naturecenters.
• First Aid Class, 5:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, $50.
Bowl-a-Thon — To benefit Special Kids Special Families, 2:30-5 p.m. March 7, King Pin Lanes, 3410 N. Academy Blvd., $15-$30. Reservations: sksfcolorado.org.
Community Emergency Response Training — 6-10 p.m. Feb. 18-20, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 22, Tri-Lakes United Methodist Church, 20256 Downs Way, Monument, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/v6xmbtb.
Healthy Heart Event — With presentation by Dr. Samuel Hayes, cardiologist at UCHealth Memorial Hospital, with information about chest pain, heart failure, AFib, diet and exercise, 1:30-4 p.m. Feb. 11, UCHealth Memorial Administrative Center, Cuchara Room, 2420 E. Pikes Peak Ave., free. Registration: uchealth.org/cosheartevent.
Heart Ball — To benefit the American Heart Association, Feb. 22, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Times, cost and reservations: heart.org/en/affiliates/colorado/colorado-springs.
Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care 40th Anniversary Celebration — 6-7:30 p.m. March 20, Penrose House, 1661 Mesa Ave. Reservations required by March 15: Christy Pennington, 457-8105, tinyurl.com/taqqw2h.
PILLAR — Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
• Advance Medical Planning: Having the Conversation Before it’s too late, 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Feb. 6, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $25.
• Intro to Medicare, 1-3 p.m. Feb. 19, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., free.
Power to Prevent Type 2 Diabetes: Healthy Choices Bring Powerful Changes Classes — $20. Registration: 444-2273, option 3, uchealth.org/healthlink.
• 6-7:45 p.m. Feb. 5, UCHealth Memorial Administrative Center, Aspen Room, 2420 E. Pikes Peak Ave.
• 6-7:45 p.m. April 8, UCHealth Memorial Hospital North, North Pine Creek Room, 4050 Briargate Blvd.
Sally and Kyle Hybl Roast — To benefit Cheyenne Village, Feb. 29, Antlers Hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $175. Reservations: cheyennevillage.org.