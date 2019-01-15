Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
Alzheimer’s Association — Registration: 1-800-272-3900, alz.org/co.
• 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Colorado Springs Senior Center, 1514 N. Hancock Ave.
• Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 5-6:30 p.m. Jan. 24, Alzheimer’s Association Office, 2315 Bott Ave.
• 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, 5-6:30 p.m. Feb. 18, Alzheimer’s Association Office, 2315 Bott Ave.
• Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 20, Colorado Springs Senior Center, 1514 N. Hancock Ave.
• Healthy Living for Your Body and Brain: Tips from the Latest Research, 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 27, Sunrise Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd.
• Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 1-3 p.m. March 13, Aspen Mine Center, 166 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek.
• Legal and Financial Planning, 9:30-11:30 a.m. March 27, Colorado Springs Senior Center, 1514 N. Hancock Ave.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: elpasoco.com/naturecenters.
• CPR/AED Training, 6-9 p.m. Jan. 23, $50.
• First Aid Training, 5:30-9 p.m. Jan. 30, $50.
Climb for Courage — To benefit Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation, 8:30 a.m. June 22, Falcon Stadium, Air Force Academy. Registration: childrenscoloradofoundation.org/events/climb-for-courage.
Colorado Springs Heart Ball — To benefit the American Heart Association, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ybg5qgz5.
CPR Class — 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 28, Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument, $10 donation to benefit Black Forest Animal Sanctuary, Tri-Lakes Cares or The Red Cross; sable2013@yahoo.com.
Pam Shockley-Zalabak Roast for Cheyenne Village — 5:30 p.m. Feb. 16, Antlers, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $150. Reservations: cheyennevillage.org.