Alzheimer’s Association — Free. Registration: 1-800-272-3900, alz.org/co.
• Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, 10-11:30 a.m. Monday, Colorado Springs Senior Center, 1514 N. Hancock Ave.
• Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior, 4-6 p.m. Jan. 22, Alzheimer’s Association Office, 2315 Bott Ave.
• Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer’s, 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 28, Hammond Law Group, 2955 Professional Place, Suite 300.
• Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 10-11:30 p.m. Feb. 24, Colorado Springs Senior Center, 1514 N. Hancock Ave.
• Effective Communication Strategies, 3-5 p.m. Feb. 27, Alzheimer’s Association Office, 2315 Bott Ave.
• Living with Alzheimer’s: For Late Stage Caregivers, 4-6 p.m. March 24, Alzheimer’s Association Office, 2315 Bott Ave.
• Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer’s, 10 a.m.-noon March 30, Colorado Springs Senior Center, 1514 N. Hancock Ave.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 520-6387, elpasoco.com/naturecenters.
• CPR/AED Class, 5:30-9 p.m. Jan. 22, $50.
• First Aid Class, 5:30-9 p.m. Jan. 29, $50.
Bowl-a-Thon — To benefit Special Kids Special Families, 2:30-5 p.m. March 7, King Pin Lanes, 3410 N. Academy Blvd., $15-$30. Reservations: sksfcolorado.org.
Heart Ball — To benefit the American Heart Association, Feb. 22, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Times, cost and reservations: heart.org/en/ affiliates/colorado/colorado-springs.
PILLAR — Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
• Advance Medical Planning: Having the Conversation Before it’s too late, 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Feb. 6, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $25.
• Intro to Medicare, 1-3 p.m. Feb. 19, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., free.
Power to Prevent Type 2 Diabetes: Healthy Choices Bring Powerful Changes Classes — $20. Registration: 444-2273, option 3, uchealth.org/healthlink.
• 6-7:45 p.m. Jan. 15, UCHealth Memorial Hospital North, North Pine Creek Room, 4050 Briargate Blvd.
• 6-7:45 p.m. Feb. 5, UCHealth Memorial Administrative Center, Aspen Room, 2420 E. Pikes Peak Ave.
Radiologic Technologist Information Meeting – For prospective radiologic technology students, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 15, UCH Memorial Hospital, Memorial Administrative Center, 2420 E. Pikes Peak Ave., free; uchealth.org/radschool.
Speakeasy Casino Night — To benefit Bryson’s Chase, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Country Club at Woodmoor, 18945 Pebble Beach Way, Monument, $100. Registration: brysonschase.org/events.