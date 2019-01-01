Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: elpasoco.com/ naturecenters.
• CPR/AED Training, 6-9 p.m. Jan. 23, $50.
• First Aid Training, 5:30-9 p.m. Jan. 30, $50.
Community Health and Wellness Luncheon — Dr. Njiaju will present “Do’s and don’ts for patients who consult Dr. Google,” 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 10, Woodland Park Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, free. Registration required by Jan. 8: deborah.idleman@uchealth.org, 686-5312.
CPR Class — 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 28, Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument, $10 donation to benefit Black Forest Animal Sanctuary, Tri-Lakes Cares or The Red Cross; sable2013@yahoo.com.
National Alliance on Mental Illness — Free. Location provided with registration. Registration: 473-8477, tinyurl.com/ybk3rw64.
• Family-to-Family, for family caregivers of individuals with mental illness, 6-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 24-April 18, downtown.
• Family-to-Family, for family caregivers of individuals with mental illness, 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 30-April 24, northern Colorado Springs.
• Family-to-Family, for family caregivers of individuals with mental illness, 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 6-May 1, Monument.
• Family-to-Family, for family caregivers of individuals with mental illness, 6-8:30 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 18-May 13, southeastern Colorado Springs.
• Family-to-Family, for family caregivers of individuals with mental illness, 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 26-May 14, Woodland Park.
Pam Shockley-Zalabak Roast for Cheyenne Village — 5:30 p.m. Feb. 16, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $150. Reservations: cheyennevillage.org.
Radiology School Information Session — For prospective radiologic technology students, 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 16, UCHealth Memorial Administration Center, 2420 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; 365-8291, tinyurl.com/y7a5kjxz.
StableStrides Red, White and Blue Celebration — To benefit military and veterans healing through equine therapy, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 22, Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, free. Reservations: stablestrides.org.
Walk to Defeat ALS — 11 a.m. May 4, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Registration: tinyurl.com/yc4hu5da.