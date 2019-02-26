Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
Alzheimer’s Association — Registration: 1-800-272-3900, alz.org/co.
• Healthy Living for Your Body and Brain: Tips from the Latest Research, 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sunrise Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd.
• Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 1-3 p.m. March 13, Aspen Mine Center, 166 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek.
• Legal and Financial Planning, 9:30-11:30 a.m. March 27, Colorado Springs Senior Center, 1514 N. Hancock Ave.
Assistance Animal Open House — Learn about the different types of assistance animals, how to obtain and register one and more, 2-4 p.m. Monday, The Independence Center, 729 S. Tejon St., free; 471-8181, ext. 167.
Basic First Aid — 7-8:30 p.m. April 1, Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument, $10; sable2013@yahoo.com.
Bowl-a-thon — Bowl for the Green — To benefit Special Kids Special Families, 2:30-5 p.m. March 9, King Pin Lanes, 3410 N. Academy Blvd., $15-$30. Registration: sksfcolorado.org/event/bowlathon.
Dance in the Dirt with Exit West — To benefit Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center, 7-10 p.m. March 9, Mark Reyner Stables, 3254 Paseo Road, $10. Reservations: Nancy Harrison, 351-7343, cstrc.org.
Feeding Issues in the NICU — the Final Hurdle Home — For health-care professionals, 8 a.m.-3:25 p.m. Friday, Penrose House Conference Center, 1661 Mesa Ave., $25-$40. Registration required by Tuesday: newbornhope.org.
National Alliance on Mental Illness — Free. Location provided with registration. Registration: 473-8477, namicoloradosprings.org.
• Family-to-Family, for family caregivers of individuals with mental illness, 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 14, Woodland Park.
PILLAR — Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
• Innovations in Medicine of the Last 60 Years, 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $5-$10.
• Where to Start to Love Your Heart, 10 a.m.-noon March 5, Natural Grocers, 7298 N. Academy Blvd., $20-$35.
• How to Access the Right Health Care at the Right Time, 10 a.m.-noon March 6, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $5-$10.
• The 1918 Influenza Epidemic, 10 a.m.-noon March 7, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $5-$10.
PPACG Area Agency on Aging Classes — Free, registration: 471-2096.
• Medicare 101, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, 14 S. Chestnut St.
Reason to Hope Luncheon — To benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, noon-1:15 p.m. April 2, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations required by March 22: tinyurl.com/ybcsygzb, clong@alz.org.
St. Baldrick’s 2019 Community Event — 11 a.m.-6 p.m. March 9, Back East Bar & Grill, 9475 Briar Village Point, Suite 168; stbaldricks.org/events/cosprings.
Stop the Bleed — Bleeding control basics classes, free. Registration: bleedingcontrol.org.
• 1:30-2:30 p.m. or 3-4 p.m. March 15, St. Francis Medical Center, 6001 E. Woodmen Road.