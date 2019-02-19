Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
Alzheimer’s Association — Registration: 1-800-272-3900, alz.org/co.
• Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Colorado Springs Senior Center, 1514 N. Hancock Ave.
• Healthy Living for Your Body and Brain: Tips from the Latest Research, 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 27, Sunrise Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd.
Assistance Animal Open House — Learn about the different types of assistance animals, how to obtain and register one and more, 2-4 p.m. March 4, The Independence Center, 729 S. Tejon St., free; 471-8181, ext. 167.
Basic First Aid — 7-8:30 p.m. April 1, Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument, $10; sable2013@yahoo.com.
Bowl-a-thon — Bowl for the Green — To benefit Special Kids Special Families, 2:30-5 p.m. March 9, King Pin Lanes, 3410 N. Academy Blvd., $15-$30. Registration: sksfcolorado.org/event/bowlathon.
Climb for Courage — To benefit Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation, 8:30 a.m. June 22, Falcon Stadium, Air Force Academy. Registration: childrenscoloradofoundation.org/events/climb-for-courage.
Colorado Springs Heart Ball — To benefit the American Heart Association, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ybg5qgz5.
Feeding Issues in the NICU — The Final Hurdle Home — For health care professionals, 8 a.m.-3:25 p.m. March 1, Penrose House Conference Center, 1661 Mesa Ave., $25-$40. Registration required by Feb. 26: newbornhope.org.
Masked ‘til Midnight — To benefit Angels Against Alzheimer’s, 8 p.m.-midnight April 6, The Pinery, 775 W. Bijou St., $75 in advance, $100 at door. Reservations: angelsagainst alzheimers.com.
National Alliance on Mental Illness — Free. Location provided with registration: 473-8477, namicolorado springs.org.
• Family-to-Family, for family caregivers of individuals with mental illness, 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 26-May 14, Woodland Park.
PILLAR — Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
• Innovations in Medicine of the Last 60 Years, 1-3 p.m. Feb. 26, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $5-$10.
Gotham Glam: Honoring Our Superheroes — To benefit Safe Passage, 6-9 p.m. April 6, The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $65. Reservations: safepassagecac.org.
StableStrides Red, White and Blue Celebration — To benefit military and veterans healing through equine therapy, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, free. Reservations: stablestrides.org.
Stepping On — Fall Prevention Workshop — 10 am.-noon Fridays, April 5-May 17, Penrose Hospital Pavilion, 2312 N. Nevada Ave., free. Registration: Angela Kedroutek, 776-5924.
Stop the Bleed — Bleeding-control basics classes, free. Registration: bleedingcontrol.org.
• 1:30-2:30 p.m. or 3-4 p.m. March 15, St. Francis Medical Center, 6001 E. Woodmen Road.
Walk to Defeat ALS — 11 a.m. May 4, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Registration: tinyurl.com/yc4hu5da.