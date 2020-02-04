Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
Alzheimer’s Association — Free. Registration: 1-800-272-3900, alz.org/co.
• Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 10-11:30 p.m. Feb. 24, Colorado Springs Senior Center, 1514 N. Hancock Ave.
• Effective Communication Strategies, 3-5 p.m. Feb. 27, Alzheimer’s Association Office, 2315 Bott Ave.
”The Art of Accessibility” Exhibit — Hosted by The Independence Center, with hands-on workshops and film screening, 5-8 p.m. Friday, 729 S. Tejon St., free; 471-8181, artofaccessibility@the-ic.org.
Bowl-a-Thon — To benefit Special Kids Special Families, 2:30-5 p.m. March 7, King Pin Lanes, 3410 N. Academy Blvd., $15-$30. Reservations: sksfcolorado.org.
Community Emergency Response Training — 6-10 p.m. Feb. 18-20, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 22, Tri-Lakes United Methodist Church, 20256 Downs Way, Monument, free. Registration: tinyurl.com/v6xmbtb.
Healthy Heart Event — With presentation by Dr. Samuel Hayes, cardiologist at UCHealth Memorial Hospital, with information about chest pain, heart failure, AFib, diet and exercise, 1:30-4 p.m. Feb. 11, UCHealth Memorial Administrative Center, Cuchara Room, 2420 E. Pikes Peak Ave., free. Registration: uchealth.org/cosheartevent.
Heart Ball — To benefit the American Heart Association, Feb. 22, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Times, cost and reservations: heart.org/en/affiliates/colorado/colorado- springs.
A Night to Shine — To benefit Safe Passage, 7-9 p.m. March 14, Ent Center for the Performing Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Cost and reservations: safepassagecac.org.
Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care 40th Anniversary Celebration — 6-7:30 p.m. March 20, Penrose House, 1661 Mesa Ave. Reservations required by March 15: Christy Pennington, 457-8105, tinyurl.com/taqqw2h.
PILLAR — Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
• Advance Medical Planning: Having the Conversation Before it’s too late, 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Thursday, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $25.
• Intro to Medicare, 1-3 p.m. Feb. 19, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., free.
PPACG Area Agency on Aging Classes — Registration: 471-2096, ppacg.org/events.
• Medicare 101, 9-11 a.m. Monday, PPACG Area Agency on Aging, 15 S. 7th St.
Power to Prevent Type 2 Diabetes: Healthy Choices Bring Powerful Changes Classes — $20. Registration: 444-2273, option 3, uchealth.org/healthlink.
• 6-7:45 p.m. Wednesday , UCHealth Memorial Administrative Center, Aspen Room, 2420 E. Pikes Peak Ave.
Sally and Kyle Hybl Roast — To benefit Cheyenne Village, Feb. 29, Antlers Hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $175. Reservations: cheyennevillage.org.