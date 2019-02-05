Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
Alzheimer’s Association — Registration: 1-800-272-3900, alz.org/co.
• 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, 5-6:30 p.m. Feb. 18, Alzheimer’s Association Office, 2315 Bott Ave.
• Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 20, Colorado Springs Senior Center, 1514 N. Hancock Ave.
• Healthy Living for Your Body and Brain: Tips from the Latest Research, 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 27, Sunrise Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd.
Bowl-a-thon — Bowl for the Green — To benefit Special Kids Special Families, 2:30-5 p.m. March 9, King Pin Lanes, 3410 N. Academy Blvd., $15-$30. Registration: sksfcolorado.org/event/bowlathon.
Colorado Springs Heart Ball — To benefit the American Heart Association, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ybg5qgz5.
Feeding Issues in the NICU — The Final Hurdle Home — For healthcare professionals, 8 a.m.-3:25 p.m. March 1, Penrose House Conference Center, Mesa Ave., $25-$40. Registration required by Feb. 26: newbornhope.org.
National Alliance on Mental Illness — Free. Location provided with registration. Registration: 473-8477, namicoloradosprings.org.
• NAMI Basics, for parents and other caregivers of children and adolescents showing signs of mental illness, 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through March 12.
• Family-to-Family, for family caregivers of individuals with mental illness, 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays through May 1, Monument.
• Let’s Talk: A Firsthand Look at Mental Health Issues, 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Solid Rock Christian Center, 2520 Arlington Drive.
• Peer-to-Peer, 10-week program for adults diagnosed with mental illness, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, beginning Feb. 17.
• Family-to-Family, for family caregivers of individuals with mental illness, 6-8:30 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 18-May 13, southeastern Colorado Springs.
• Family-to-Family, for family caregivers of individuals with mental illness, 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 26-May 14, Woodland Park.
Pam Shockley-Zalabak Roast for Cheyenne Village — 5:30 p.m. Feb. 16, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $150. Reservations: cheyennevillage.org.
PILLAR — Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
• Advance Medical Planning: Having the Conversation, 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $5-$10.
• Combating Child Abuse and Neglect in El Paso County Lecture, 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 13, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $5-$10.
• Innovations in Medicine of the Last 60 Years, 1-3 p.m. Feb. 26, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $5-$10.
StableStrides Red, White and Blue Celebration — To benefit military and veterans healing through equine therapy, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 22, Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, free. Reservations: stablestrides.org.
Stop the Bleed — Learn how to stop accidental bleeding until emergency responders arrive, 9:30-11 a.m. Feb. 13, Black Forest Lutheran Church, Fellowship Hall, 12455 Black Forest Road, free. Registration: Ray, 495-6767 or Stan, 596-6787.
UCHealth Memorial Hospital HealthLink classes, screenings and programs — Registration: 444-2273, option 3, uchealth.org/healthlink.
• Power to Prevent Type 2 Diabetes: Healthy Choices Bring Powerful Change, 6-7:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, Aug. 7 and Dec. 4, MAC, UCHealth Memorial Administrative Center, 2420 E. Pikes Peak Ave., $20 per class.