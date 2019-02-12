Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
Alzheimer’s Association — Registration: 1-800-272-3900, alz.org/co.
• 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, 5-6:30 p.m. Monday, Alzheimer’s Association Office, 2315 Bott Ave.
• Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 20, Colorado Springs Senior Center, 1514 N. Hancock Ave.
• Healthy Living for Your Body and Brain: Tips from the Latest Research, 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 27, Sunrise Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd.
• Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 1-3 p.m. March 13, Aspen Mine Center, 166 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek.
Bowl-a-thon — Bowl for the Green — To benefit Special Kids Special Families, 2:30-5 p.m. March 9, King Pin Lanes, 3410 N. Academy Blvd., $15-$30. Registration: sksfcolorado.org/event/bowlathon.
Colorado Springs Heart Ball — To benefit the American Heart Association, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ybg5qgz5.
Feeding Issues in the NICU — the Final Hurdle Home — For health-care professionals, 8 a.m.-3:25 p.m. March 1, Penrose House Conference Center, 1661 Mesa Ave., $25-$40. Registration required by Feb. 26: newbornhope.org.Health Fair — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Christian House of Prayer, 4360 Bradley Road, free; 596-7469.
National Alliance on Mental Illness — Free. Location provided with registration: 473-8477, namicolorado springs.org.
• Peer-to-Peer, 10-week program for adults diagnosed with mental illness, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, beginning Sunday.
• Family-to-Family, for family caregivers of individuals with mental illness, 6-8:30 p.m. Mondays, Monday-May 13, southeastern Colorado Springs.
• Family-to-Family, for family caregivers of individuals with mental illness, 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 26-May 14, Woodland Park.
Pam Shockley-Zalabak Roast for Cheyenne Village — 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $150. Reservations: cheyennevillage.org.
PILLAR — Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
• Combating Child Abuse and Neglect in El Paso County Lecture, 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $5-$10.
• Innovations in Medicine of the Last 60 Years, 1-3 p.m. Feb. 26, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $5-$10.
• Where to Start to Love Your Heart, 10 a.m.-noon March 5, Natural Grocers, 7298 N. Academy Blvd., $20-$35.
• How to Access the Right Health Care at the Right Time, 10 a.m.-noon March 6, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $5-$10.
• The 1918 Influenza Epidemic, 10 a.m.-noon March 7, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $5-$10.
StableStrides Red, White and Blue Celebration — To benefit military and veterans healing through equine therapy, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 22, Norris-Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, free. Reservations: stablestrides.org.
Stop the Bleed — Learn how to stop accidental bleeding until emergency responders arrive, 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, Black Forest Lutheran Church, Fellowship Hall, 12455 Black Forest Road, free. Registration: Ray, 495-6767 or Stan, 596-6787.