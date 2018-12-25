Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
Alzheimer’s Association — Registration: 1-800-272-3900, alz.org/co.
• Legal and Financial Planning, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 8, Phyllis A. Hammond Educational Center, 2955 Professional Place.
• 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 16, Colorado Springs Senior Center, 1514 N. Hancock Ave.
• Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 5-6:30 p.m. Jan. 24, Alzheimer’s Association Office, 2315 Bott Ave.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: elpasoco.com/naturecenters.
• CPR/AED Training, 6-9 p.m. Jan. 23, $50.
• First Aid Training, 5:30-9 p.m. Jan. 30, $50.
CPR Class — 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 28, Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument, $10 donation to benefit Black Forest Animal Sanctuary, Tri-Lakes Cares or The Red Cross; sable2013@yahoo.com.
Radiology School Information Session — For prospective radiologic technology students, 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 16, UCHealth Memorial Administration Center, 2420 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; 365-8291, tinyurl.com/y7a5kjxz.
Walk to Defeat ALS — 11 a.m. May 4, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Registration: tinyurl.com/yc4hu5da.