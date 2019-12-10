Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 520-6387, elpasoco.com/naturecenters.
• CPR/AED Class, 5:30-9 p.m. Jan. 22, $50.
• First Aid Class, 5:30-9 p.m. Jan. 29, $50.
Multiple Sclerosis Alliance of Southern Colorado’s Jazz Night — Featuring Swingin’ Sweeney and the Moldy Figs, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Third Space Coffee, 5670 N. Academy Blvd., $12 in advance, $15 at door; tinyurl.com/y2fb8sxl.
Power to Prevent Type 2 Diabetes: Healthy Choices Bring Powerful Changes Classes — $20. Registration: 444-2273, option 3, uchealth.org/healthlink.
• 6-7:45 p.m. Jan. 15, UCHealth Memorial Hospital North, North Pine Creek Room, 4050 Briargate Blvd.
• 6-7:45 p.m. Feb. 5, UCHealth Memorial Administrative Center, Aspen Room, 2420 E. Pikes Peak Ave.
Stop the Bleed — Classes on bleeding-control basics, free. Registration: Angela Kedroutek, 719-5924.
• 1:30-2:30 p.m. or 3-4 p.m. Dec. 20, Penrose Hospital Pavilion, 2312 N. Nevada Ave.