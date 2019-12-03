Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
Finding Our Voices — Cottonwood Center for the Arts, Suite 239, 427 E. Colorado Ave.; findingourvoicescs.org, fovartshow@gmail.com.
• Open Heart Celebration Supporter Appreciation Event, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Wine and Cheese Meet ‘n’ Greet, 2-4 p.m. Dec. 14.
• Art Workshop, Acrylic Paint Pour, noon-3 p.m. Dec. 15. Registration required.
Medicare Open Enrollment Assistance — Free counseling offered by Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging Stage Health Insurance Program 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 14 S. Chestnut St.; 471-2096.
Multiple Sclerosis Alliance of Southern Colorado’s Jazz Night — Featuring Swingin’ Sweeney and the Moldy Figs, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13, Third Space Coffee, 5670 N. Academy Blvd., $12 in advance, $15 at door; tinyurl.com/y2fb8sxl.Power to Prevent Type 2 Diabetes: Healthy Choices Bring Powerful Changes Classes — $20. Registration: 444-2273, option 3, uchealth.org/healthlink.
• 6-7:45 p.m. Jan. 15, UCHealth Memorial Hospital North, North Pine Creek Room, 4050 Briargate Blvd.
• 6-7:45 p.m. Feb. 5, UCHealth Memorial Administrative Center, Aspen Room, 2420 E. Pikes Peak Ave.
Stop the Bleed — Classes on bleeding control basics, free. Registration: Angela Kedroutek, 719-5924.
• 1:30-2:30 p.m. or 3-4 p.m. Dec. 20, Penrose Hospital Pavilion, 2312 N. Nevada Ave.