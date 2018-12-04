Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
2019 Medicare Informational Event — 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Ruth Holley Library, 685 N. Murray Blvd., free. Registration: tinyurl.com/y7xntcw4.
2019 Medicare Open Enrollment Counseling — Walk-in 9 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays, PPACG Area on Aging, 14 S. Chestnut St., free. Bring red, white and blue Medicare card and lists of medications; 471-7080, ppacg.org.
Alzheimer’s Association — Registration: 1-800-272-3900, alz.org/co.
• Healthy Living for Your Body and Brain: Tips from the Latest Research, 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, ANB Bank, 15 W. Cimarron St.
• Legal and Financial Planning, 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 11, Colorado Springs Senior Center, 1514 N. Hancock Ave.
Get Ugly for MS — To benefit Multiple Sclerosis Alliance of Southern Colorado, noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Rocky Mountain Brewery, 625 Paonia St., $10 to enter ugly sweater contest; tinyurl.com/ycedk8cc.
Heart Failure University — UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, Black Conference Room, 1400 E. Boulder St., sixth floor, East Tower, free; 635-7172, ext. 1138.
• How to Manage Other Diagnoses in Addition to CHF, 2-4 p.m. Dec. 11.
PILLAR — Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
• Hospice: It’s Not What You Think, 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35.
• Picking the Right People to Manage Your Financial and Medical Decision When You No Longer Can, 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 11, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35.
Pranic Healing Introduction — Your Hands Can Heal You — 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Unity Spiritual Center in the Rockies, 1945 Mesa Road, free; 602-9260; pranichealing colorado.com.
Radiology School Information Session — For prospective radiologic technology students, 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 16, UCHealth Memorial Administration Center, 2420 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; 365-8291, tinyurl.com/y7a5kjxz.
Tip-a-Cop — To benefit Special Olympics, 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Texas Roadhouse, 595 S. Eighth St., 3120 N. Powers Blvd., 16196 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument; texasroadhouse.com.
UCHealth Memorial Hospital HealthLink classes, screenings and programs — Registration: 444-2273, option 3, uchealth.org/healthlink.
• Power to Prevent Type 2 Diabetes: Healthy Choices Bring Powerful Changes, 6-7:45 p.m. Wednesday, UCHealth Memorial Administrative Center, 2420 E. Pikes Peak Ave., $20.
Walk to Defeat ALS — 11 a.m. May 4, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Registration: tinyurl.com/yc4hu5da.