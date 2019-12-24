Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
Alzheimer’s Association — Free. Registration: 1-800-272-3900, alz.org/co.
• Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 13, Colorado Springs Senior Center, 1514 N. Hancock Ave.
• Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior, 4-6 p.m. Jan. 22, Alzheimer’s Association Office, 2315 Bott Ave.
• Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer’s, 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 28, Hammond Law Group, 2955 Professional Place, Suite 300.
• Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 10-11:30 p.m. Feb. 24, Colorado Springs Senior Center, 1514 N. Hancock Ave.
• Effective Communication Strategies, 3-5 p.m. Feb. 27, Alzheimer’s Association Office, 2315 Bott Ave.
• Living with Alzheimer’s: For Late- Stage Caregivers, 4-6 p.m. March 24, Alzheimer’s Association Office, 2315 Bott Ave.
• Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer’s, 10 a.m.-noon March 30, Colorado Springs Senior Center, 1514 N. Hancock Ave.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 520-6387, elpasoco.com/nature centers.
• CPR/AED Class, 5:30-9 p.m. Jan. 22, $50.
PILLAR — Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
• Advance Medical Planning: Having the Conversation Before It’s Too Late, 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Feb. 6, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $25.
• Intro to Medicare, 1-3 p.m. Feb. 19, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., free.
• What You Don’t Know About Medicare, But Need to Know, 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. April 18, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $25.
Power to Prevent Type 2 Diabetes: Healthy Choices Bring Powerful Changes Classes — $20. Registration: 444-2273, option 3, uchealth.org/healthlink.
• 6-7:45 p.m. Jan. 15, UCHealth Memorial Hospital North, North Pine Creek Room, 4050 Briargate Blvd.
• 6-7:45 p.m. Feb. 5, UCHealth Memorial Administrative Center, Aspen Room, 2420 E. Pikes Peak Ave.
• 6-7:45 p.m. April 8, UCHealth Memorial Hospital North, North Pine Creek Room, 4050 Briargate Blvd.
• 6-7:45 p.m. May 6, UCHealth Memorial Administrative Center, Monarch Room, 2420 E. Pikes Peak Ave.
• 6-7:45 p.m. July 1, UCHealth Memorial Hospital North, North Pine Creek Room, 4050 Briargate Blvd.
• 6-7:45 p.m. Aug. 5, UCHealth Memorial Administrative Center, Monarch Room, 2420 E. Pikes Peak Ave.
• 6-7:45 p.m. Oct. 7, UCHealth Memorial Hospital North, North Pine Creek Room, 4050 Briargate Blvd.
• 6-7:45 p.m. Dec. 2, UCHealth Memorial Administrative Center, Monarch Room, 2420 E. Pikes Peak Ave.
Speakeasy Casino Night — To benefit Bryson’s Chase, 6-10 p.m. Jan. 11, Country Club at Woodmoor, 18945 Pebble Beach Way, Monument, $100. Registration: brysonschase.org/events.