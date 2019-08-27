Health Notes
American Heroes Car Show — To benefit the Disabled American Veterans Charity, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 15, PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Outpatient Clinic, 3141 Centennial Blvd., free admission. $30 to show car, $20 to show motorcycle; aceent1.com.
Colorado Springs Women’s Expo with a Cause — To help raise awareness of domestic violence, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 21, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 22, Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road, $5-$7, free admission for military women and military wives with ID. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y3zlksdz.
”Memories in the Making” Exhibit — Work of Alzheimer’s artists, local senior living communities and library branches, through Oct. 27. For dates and locations, call Betsy Cook, 331-4902.
National Alliance on Mental Illness — Free. Registration: 473-8477, namicoloradosprings.org.
• Mental Health First Aid Training, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, AspenPointe-Jet Wing, 1975 Jet Wing Drive.
Night of Comedy — To benefit Special Kids Special Families, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 12, Marriott Colorado Springs, 5580 Tech Center Drive, $65 through Sept. 14, $75 after Sept. 14. Tickets: sksfcolorado.org/event/noc.
PPACG Area Agency on Aging Classes — Free, registration: ppacg.org/events, 471-2096.
• Medicare 101 Webinar, 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Race Against Violence — To raise awareness of domestic violence, noon Saturday, Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and S. 21st Street, $25. Registration: 247-8190, rav2019.eventbrite.com.
Sepsis Awareness Class — 4-6 p.m. Sept. 9, UCHealth Community Education Center, 2050 Kidskare Point, free. Registration: 365-6593.
Southern Colorado Kidney Walk — To benefit the National Kidney Foundation, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 22, Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Registration: kidneywalk.org.
St. Jude Walk/Run — Sept. 21, Weidner Field, 6303 Barnes Road. Cost and registration: tinyurl.com/y5axfpgz.
Stop the Bleed — Bleeding-control basics classes, free. Registration: bleedingcontrol.org.
• 1:30-2:30 p.m. or 3-4 p.m. Sept. 20, St. Francis Medical Center, 6001 E. Woodmen Road.
• 1:30-2:30 p.m. or 3-4 p.m. Oct. 18, Penrose Hospital Pavilion, 2312 N. Nevada Ave.
• 1:30-2:30 p.m. or 3-4 p.m. Nov. 15, St. Francis Medical Center, 6001 E. Woodmen Road.
• 1:30-2:30 p.m. or 3-4 p.m. Dec. 20, Penrose Hospital Pavilion, 2312 N. Nevada Ave.
TESSA Encore Gala — 6 p.m. Oct. 26, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $150. Reservations: tessacs.org.
UCHealth Memorial Golf Tournament — 8:30 a.m. Sept. 30, Golf Course at Garden of the Gods Resort and Club, 4500 Kissing Camels Drive, $250. Registration: uchealthmemorial cares.org/golf.