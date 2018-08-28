Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
2018 Health Expo — Cooking demos, healthy snacks and vendors, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, ACES Valley Ball Facility, 16815 Mitchell Road, Monument, free; Ashely, 487-3520.
Colorado Springs Kidney Walk — To benefit the National Kidney Foundation, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 30, Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Registration: tinyurl.com/y8n2jlnj.
Coping with Grief — Dinner and conversation directed to those dealing with the grief associated with family members who suffer from Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Namasté Alzheimer Center, 2 Penrose Blvd., free. Registration: 442-4240, jennifer.bonck@chilivingcomm.org.
Diabetes Expo Day — With nutritional information and more, 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 22, Penrose Cancer Center, 2222 N. Nevada Ave., free; Jen De Groot, 776-5536.
Fundraising Gala and Silent Auction — To benefit Life Network, 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 27, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive, donations accepted. Reservations: elifenetwork.com/events.
Getting the Most Out of Medicare and Medicaid — 10-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesday, Discover Goodwill of Southern and Western Colorado, 1460 Garden of the Gods Road, free; discovermygoodwill.org.
Heart Failure University — UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, Black Conference Room, 1400 E. Boulder St., sixth floor, East Tower, free; 635-7172, ext. 1138.
• Diet Management for CHF, 2-4 p.m. Sept. 11.
Is Health Care a Priority for African-American Men? Panel Discussion — 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hill Drive, free; gregjohnson8888@aol.com.
National Alliance on Mental Illness — Free.
• Family-to-Family, 12-week course for family caregivers of those with mental illness, begins 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday. Location provided with registration: 473-8477, namicolorado springs.org.
New Day at DayBreak -A Capital Campaign Event — To benefit DayBreak, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 9, Swiss Chalet Restaurant, 19263 U.S. 24, Woodland Park, $150. Reservations: 331-3640, paula@daybreakadp.com.
Penrose-St. Francis blood drives — Walk-ins welcome; 776-5822. Unless noted, donations will be made in the Blood Vessel.
• 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, First Presbyterian Church, 219 E. Bijou St.
• 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Evicore, 1571 W. Garden of the Gods Road.
PPACG Area Agency and Pikes Peak Library District Medicare 101 Classes — Free. Registration; 471-2096, 389-8968.
• 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sand Creek Library, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.
Signature Chefs Auction — To benefit March of Dimes, 6 p.m. Sept. 13, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $200. Reservations: signaturechefs.marchofdimes.org.
Strides for Epilepsy 5K — To benefit the Epilepsy Foundation of Colorado, 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 9, Memorial Park, 280 S. Union Blvd., $10-$30. Registration: tinyurl.com/ya3fyh9s.
Susan G Komen Race for the Cure — Sept. 9, Garden of the Gods Park and Rock Ledge Ranch, 1805 N. 30th St. Registration: komen coloradosouth.org.