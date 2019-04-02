Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
9Health Fair — 7 a.m.-noon Saturday, Community Congregational Church, 130 Pawnee Ave., Manitou Springs. Registration: 9healthfair.org.
Community Health and Wellness Luncheon — With ear, nose and throat specialty care clinic physician Dr. Kimberly Atiyeh, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 18, Woodland Park Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, free. Reservations: 686-5828, deborah.idleman@uchealth.org.
Gotham Glam: Honoring Our Superheroes — To benefit Safe Passage, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, The Gold Room, 18 S. Nevada Ave., $65. Reservations: safepassagecac.org.
Make-a-Wish Bingo Night — 5:30-9 p.m. April 13, Villa Sport Athletic Club, 5904 Prairie Schooner Drive, free, $7 suggested donation; tinyurl.com/y2se2vkg.
Masked ‘til Midnight — To benefit Angels Against Alzheimer’s, 8-11:30 p.m. Saturday, The Pinery, 775 W. Bijou St., $75 in advance, $100 at door. Reservations: angelsagainst alzheimers.com.
ODAT Al-Anon Workshop — Susie S. from Murfreesboro, Tenn., to share her 48 years of experience, strength and hope, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Grace Lutheran Church, 1128 E. Boulder St., $10. Registration: 205-0464, pjburrell150@gmail.com.
PPACG Area Agency on Aging Classes — Free, registration: 471-2096.
• Medicare 101, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 12, Ute Pass Library, 8010 Severy Road, Cascade.
Red Ribbon Ball — To benefit Southern Colorado Health Network/Southern Colorado AIDS Project, April 20, Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Reservations: coloradohealth network.org.
Spring Information Night for Families of Special-Needs Adults or Children — 6-8 p.m. April 25, Colorado Springs Senior Center, 1514 N. Hancock Ave., free. Registration: 722-5551, randee@skillsacademydp.com.
Stepping On — Fall Prevention Workshop — 10 am.-noon Fridays through May 17, Penrose Hospital Pavilion, 2312 N. Nevada Ave., free. Registration: Angela Kedroutek, 776-5924.
Stop the Bleed — Bleeding control basics classes, free. Registration: bleedingcontrol.org.
• 1:30-2:30 p.m. or 3-4 p.m. April 19, Penrose Hospital Pavilion, 2312 N. Nevada Ave.
TEAL Charity Auction — To benefit Sue DiNapoli Ovarian Cancer Society, 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 12, Ross Auction, 2430 S. Academy Blvd; beovary aware.org.
UCHealth Memorial Hospital HealthLink classes, screenings and programs — Registration: 444-2273, option 3, uchealth.org/healthlink.
• Power to Prevent Type 2 Diabetes: Healthy Choices Bring Powerful Change, 6-7:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, Oct. 2, UCHealth Memorial Hospital North, Pine Creek Room, 4050 Briargate Parkway, $20 per class.
Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia — 9:30 a.m. April 20, Jackson Creek Senior Living, 16601 Jackson Creek Parkway, free. Registration: 725-6060, jacksoncreek seniorliving.com.