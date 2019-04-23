Health Notes appears on a space-available basis, free for nonprofits. Listings appear at the discretion of The Gazette. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
Chef Showcase — 5:30 p.m. May 16, to benefit Rocky Mountain Health Care Services, Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive. Cost and reservations: rmhcare.org.
Children’s Hospital Opening Balloon Ball — To benefit Children’s Hospital Colorado at Colorado Springs, 5:30-11 p.m. Friday, 4090 Briargate Parkway. Reservations: childrenscoloradofoundation.org
Community CPR — 7-8:30 p.m. May 6, Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument, $15. Registration: monumentcommtraining@gmail.com.
Healthy Kids Day — With games, arts and crafts and more, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, local YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region locations, free; tinyurl.com/y5z4ed4n.
NAMI Colorado Springs Breakfast Fundraiser — Stepping into the Light — 7:30-8:30 a.m. May 2, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., free; 473-8477, namicoloradosprings.org.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day — Dispose of excess, unused or expired prescription drugs, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Colorado Springs Police Department Police Operations Center, 705 S. Nevada Ave.; El Paso County Household Hazardous Waste Facility, 3255 Akers Drive; University of Colorado Memorial Hospital North, 4050 Briargate Blvd.; Security Fire Department, Station 1, 400 Security Blvd.; takebackday.dea.gov.
Pancreatic Cancer Walk — 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. May 11, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive, $40. Registration: lustgarten.org.
PILLAR — Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
• Medicare A, B, C, D and all that Stuff, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, admission is canned goods.
PPACG Area Agency on Aging Classes — Free, registration: 471-2096.
• Medicare 101, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, PPACG, 14 S. Chestnut St.
Spring Information Night for Families of Special-Needs Adults or Children — 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Colorado Springs Senior Center, 1514 N. Hancock Ave., free. Registration: 722-5551, randee@ skillsacademydp.com.
Stroke Education Event — 8 a.m.-1 p.m. May 11, Community Education Center, 2050 KidsKare Point, free; 365-9622, donna.stringer@uchealth.org.
UCHealth Memorial Hospital Gala — Building the Future of Health Care Together — 6 p.m. May 4, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $200. Reservations: uchealthmemorialcares.org/gala.
UCHealth Memorial Hospital HealthLink classes, screenings and programs — Registration: 444-2273, option 3, uchealth.org/healthlink.
• Power to Prevent Type 2 Diabetes: Healthy Choices Bring Powerful Change, 6-7:45 p.m. May 1, Aug. 7, Dec. 4, UCHealth Memorial Administrative Center, 2420 E. Pikes Peak Ave., $20 per class.
Walk to Defeat ALS — 11 a.m. May 4, America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Registration: tinyurl.com/ yc4hu5da.