These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.

El Paso County Nature Centers — Volunteers needed at Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers; 520-6387.

El Paso County Parks — Volunteer needed to help with QR code project to enhance recreation in regional parks; Christine: 520-6996.

Family Attachment Center — Work with children with attachment disorder; 632-3204.

Family Life Services — Help care for at-risk youth; 632-4661, flscs.org.

Friends of the Garden of the Gods — Bret Tennis, 219-0108.

Friends of the Pikes Peak Library Districtppld.org/friends.

Girl Scouts of Coloradogirlscoutsofcolorado.org.

Harvestime International Network — Provides free Christian education materials worldwide; harvestime.org.

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundationjdrf.org.

• Leading with Love — Love and nurture a puppy that will become a guide dog for the blind; tinyurl.com/yb8w8uf7.

• The McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.

• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.

• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — Conduct field vision tests. Ophthalmologists, optometrists, receptionists needed; 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.

• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.

• Operation Christmas Child — Collects shoebox gift contents for needy children worldwide; small, new toys, school supplies and hygiene items; samaritanspurse.org/occ.

Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments/Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.

Pikes Peak Justice and Peace Commission — Volunteer coordinator, 632-6189, ppjpc.org.

Pikes Peak United Wayppunitedway.org.

Safe Passage — Friendly, neutral environment for investigation of child sexual-assault cases; 636-2460.

School District 11 GrandFriends — Retirees to help with education; Dawn Enger, 520-2311.

Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.

Special Kids Special Families — Needs volunteers for adult services, fundraising and clerical work; 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

Springs Rescue Mission — Various opportunities; 632-1822, springs rescuemission.org/volunteer.

StableStrides — Volunteers ages 14 and older to help with equine-assisted therapy. Horse handling experience not required; 495-3908, stablestrides.org.

Suicide Prevention Partnership — Volunteers 21 and older needed for hotline; 573-7447.

Teen Court — Nonprofit provides second chance for kids ages 11 to 18 who have broken the law; 475-7815.

TESSA — Help domestic violence victims; tessacs.org.

Urban Peak — Transitional housing for youth; 630-3223, urbanpeak.org.

