These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.

• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.

American Cancer Society — Transport cancer patients to treatment; 800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.

The American Numismatic Association Money Museum — Docents needed to conduct tours; 800-367-9723.

ASSE International Student Exchange Program — Contact Margot, 359-0006, asse.com.

Care and Share Food Bank — Sort and pack food boxes. Individuals, families and groups welcome; 434-4677, careandshare.org, eric@careandshare.org.

Colorado Springs Sister Cities International — Help schools and nonprofits in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, in Central Asia; sistercitycs.org.

Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.

Courtside Ministries — Pray for people outside the courthouse; 473-8603.

Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.

Discover Goodwill — Volunteers needed to assist people with disabilities, seniors and in retail stores. Contact Grace, 785-9229, gvigil@discovermygoodwill.org.

Ecumenical Social Ministriesecusocmin.org.

First Visitor — Visits homes of families with newborns; English- and Spanish-speaking volunteers needed; peakvista.org.

Habitat for Humanity Teller County Restore — Business leaders needed to raise awareness for building projects; tellerhabitat.org.

Indigenous Ministries International — Volunteer clerical support needed; 302-3028, indigenous ministries.org.

• KPC Kids’ Place — Crisis and respite nursery for children to age 5 at risk of abuse and neglect; 634-5439.

• Manitou Art Center — 685-1861.

Sisters Thrift and Boutique — Sort clothing and household items to benefit Benet Hill Monastery; 282-0316.

Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.

Star Bar Players — Designers, builders and painters needed; 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.

USO — United Service Organizations greeters needed, Fort Carson; uso.org.

Volunteers of America — People 60 and older to be foster grandparents; voacolorado.org.

Warm Hearts — Warm Babies — Sew, knit, crochet or quilt items for underserved newborns; warmheartswarmbabies.org.

Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Needs docents and tour guides; contact Shelby, 488-0880, wmmi.volunteer@gmail.com.

Wild Forever Foundation — Wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and education group; 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.

Women Build — Help Saturdays with Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity Women Build homes; 475-7800.

Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

