These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• Courtside Ministries — Pray for people outside the courthouse; 473-8603.
• Disability Services of Colorado — 574-9002.
• El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — Join the Volunteer Victim Advocate Program; 520-7216.
• Fort Carson Red Cross Therapy Dog Program — Certified therapy dog teams needed to visit Evans Army Hospital; 526-7144.
• Harvestime International Network — Provides free Christian education materials worldwide; harvestime.org.
• Indigenous Ministries International — Volunteer clerical support needed; 302-3028, indigenousministries.org.
• Marian House — Help in soup kitchen; 866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org.
• Need Project Inc. — Provide resources and support to parents of children with special needs; needproject.org.
• One Nation Walking Together — Help sort, package and load donations for impoverished Native American reservations; 329-0251, onenationwt.org.
• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments\Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.
• PILLAR — Institute for LifeLong Learning, office help and instructors needed; 633-4991.
• Ronald McDonald House of Southern Colorado — Volunteers needed for family rooms, houses and office work. Nicole Noll, 471-1814, rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
• School District 11 GrandFriends — Retirees to help with eduction; Dawn Enger, 520-2311.
• Senior Mobile Dental — Needs volunteers for administrative duties; 310-3315.
• Silver Key Senior Services — Drivers volunteers; silverkey.org.
• Sisters’ Thrift and Boutique — Sort clothing and household items to benefit Benet Hill Monastery; 282-0316.
• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.
• Special Kids Special Families — Needs volunteers for adult services, fundraising and clerical work; 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
• Springs Rescue Mission — Various opportunities; 632-1822, mysrm.org.
• Star Bar Players — Designers, builders and painters needed; 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.
• Suicide Prevention Partnership — Volunteers 21 and older needed for hotline; 573-7447.
• Teen Court — Nonprofit provides second chance for kids ages 11 to 18 who have broken the law; 475-7815.
• TESSA — Help domestic violence victims; tessacs.org.
• Urban Peak — Transitional-housing shelter for youth; 630-3223, urbanpeak.org.
• USO — United Service Organizations — Greeters needed at USO Fort Carson; uso.org.
• Volunteers of America — People 60 and older to be foster grandparents; voacolorado.org.
• Wild Forever Foundation — Wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and education group; 475-9453, wildforeverppr.org.
• Women’s Resource Agency — Help women attain and maintain self-sufficiency and economic independence; 471-3170.
