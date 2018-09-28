help-hands
These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.

• American Cancer Society — Transport cancer patients to treatment; 1-800-227-2345, tinyurl.com/ybvauycg.

• Care and Share Food Bank — Sort and pack food boxes. Individuals, families and groups welcome; 434-4677, careandshare.org, eric@careandshare.org.

• Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — Marian House Client Services needs volunteers to pass out emergency items, sort donations, enter data and help with information/referral; Doug Rouse, 866-6559.

• Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs — 638-0808.

• Cheyenne Mountain Zoo — Help connect animals and people; cmzoo.org.

• Colorado Rangers Law Enforcement Shared Reserve — Volunteer statewide government and P.O.S.T.-certified law enforcement agency seeks recruits; coloradorangers.org.

Community Advancing Public Safety — Colorado Springs Police and Fire departments need volunteers, 18 and older, internal operations and field locations; springscaps.org.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pikes Peak Region — Make a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child; 447-9898, casappr.org.

Diabetes Community Center — Help those touched by diabetes through education and support; 473-7808, dcccolorado.org.

The District Attorney’s Office — 520-6037, 4thjudicialda.com.

Doll Doctors — Help refurbish gently used dolls and stuffed animals for charities. Donations accepted; Pat Dinsmore, 574-1915.

• Earthseeds — Environmental advocacy; 636-3637.

Ecumenical Social Ministries — ecusocmin.org.

• El Paso County Parks — Volunteer needed to help with QR Code project to enhance recreation in regional parks; Christine: 520-6996.

Energy Resource Center — Volunteer electrician and painters needed; 591-0772, erc-co.org.

• Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District — ppld.org/friends.

