These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• Courtside Ministries — Pray for people outside the courthouse; 473-8603.
• Energy Resource Center — Volunteer electrician and painters needed; 591-0772, erc-co.org.
• Gateway Prayer Garden — Office help needed; 574-0500.
• Habitat for Humanity — Volunteers needed to help build permanent affordable housing in El Paso County; pikespeakhabitat.org/volunteer.
• Interfaith Hospitality Network — Serve as role models and advocates for homeless families; 329-1244.
• International Student Exchange — 1-800-766-4656, iseusa.org.
• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency —632-4569, kidscrossing.com.
• MADD — Mothers Against Drunk Driving — madd.org/ colorado.
• Meals on Wheels — Drivers needed Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in Tri-Lakes area; Sue Cliatt, 481-3175.
• Open Bible Medical Clinic — Providing medical care to uninsured, low-income or both; 475-0972.
• PEAK Parent Center — Helps families and children with disabilities; peakparent.org, 531-9400.
• Pikes Peak Chapter of the American Red Cross — 632-3563.
• Pikes Peak Historical Street Railway Foundation — Administrative help; 475-9508.
• PILLAR — Institute for Lifelong Learning, office help and instructors needed; 633-4991.
• PlayDate Behavioral Interventions — Interventions for children with autism and other disabilities; 465-3989, myplaydate.org.
• Project Angel Heart — Bring meals to severely ill, homebound people; projectangelheart.org.
• Ronald McDonald House of Southern Colorado — Volunteers needed for family rooms, houses and office work; Emily Berg, 471-1814, emilyb@rmhcsoutherncolorado.org.
• Safe Passage — Friendly, neutral environment for investigation of child sexual-assault cases; 636-2460.
• Salvation Army — Homeless Feeding Dinner Meal volunteer opportunity; 636-3891, tsacs.org.
• School District 11 GrandFriends — Retirees to help with education; Dawn Enger, 520-2311.
• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.
• Special Kids Special Families — Needs volunteers for adult services, fundraising and clerical work; 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
• Springs Rescue Mission — Various opportunities; 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.
• StableStrides — Volunteers 14 and older to help with equine-assisted therapy. Horse handling experience not required; 495-3908, stablestrides.org.
• Suicide Prevention Partnership — Volunteers 21 and older needed for hotline; 573-7447.
• Teen Court — Nonprofit provides second chance for kids ages 11 to 18 who have broken the law; 475-7815.
Email items at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.