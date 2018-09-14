These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com.
• Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center at Mark Reyner Stables — Help with equine-assisted therapy for people with disabilities; 634-4173, cstrc.org.
• Community Partnership for Child Development/Head Start — 635-1536, ext. 276, cpcdheadstart.org.
• Crossfire Ministries — Volunteers needed. Serving the needy with food, clothing, household and personal hygiene items; 650-4336, crossfireministries.org.
• The Depression and Bipolar Support of Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.
• Family Attachment Center — Work with children with attachment disorder; 632-3204.
• Family Life Services — Volunteer to help with child care for at-risk youth; 632-4661, flscs.org.
• First Visitor — Visits homes of families with newborns; English- and Spanish-speaking volunteers needed; peakvista.org.
• Gateway Prayer Garden — Office help needed; 574-0500.
• Greccio Housing — Volunteer painters, landscapers and more; greccio.org.
• Interfaith Hospitality Network — Serve as role models and advocates for homeless families; 329-1244.
• The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — jdrf.org.
• Kids Crossing Child Placement Agency —632-4569, kidscrossing.com.
• KPC Kids’ Place — Crisis and respite nursery for children to age 5 at risk of abuse and neglect; 634-5439.
• Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau — Volunteers knowledgeable about Manitou Springs needed; Leslie Lewis, 685-5089.
• The McAllister House Museum — 635-7925.
• Memorial Hospital Volunteer Services Department — 365-5298.
• Mission Medical Center Vision Clinic — Conduct field vision tests. Ophthalmologists, optometrists, receptionists needed; 219-3402, missionmedicalclinic.org.
• Mountain Community Senior Services — coloradoseniorhelp.com.
• Multiple Sclerosis Alliance — 633-4603, msasoco.org.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness — 473-8477.
• Operation Christmas Child — Collects shoebox gift contents for needy children worldwide; small, new toys, school supplies and hygiene items; samaritanspurse.org/occ.
• Partners in Housing — Helps homeless families move forward. Volunteers needed to sort clothing and cut into patterns for infant and toddler pants; 473-8890, dreitan@partnersinhousing.org..
• Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers — 444-7866.
• Pikes Peak Blues Community — Support events and educational activities; pikespeakblues.org.
• SET Family Medical Clinics — Volunteer doctors, PAs, NPs and RNs to help uninsured, underinsured and low-income people; tinyurl.com/y83y6ut2.
• Western Museum of Mining and Industry — Needs docents and tour guides; Shelby, 488-0880, wmmi.volunteer@gmail.com.
