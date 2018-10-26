help-hands
Caption +

Courtesy of Watermelon Mountain Ranch
Show MoreShow Less

These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.

• Courtside Ministries — Pray for people outside the courthouse; 473-8603.

• The Depression and Bipolar Support of Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.

• First Visitor — Visits homes of families with newborns; English- and Spanish-speaking volunteers needed; peakvista.org.

• Gateway Prayer Garden — Office help needed; 574-0500.

• Harvestime International Network — Provides free Christian education materials worldwide; harvestime.org.

• Interfaith Hospitality Network — Serve as role models and advocates for homeless families; 329-1244.

• The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — jdrf.org.

• Need Project Inc. — Provide resources and support to parents of children with special needs; needproject.org.

• One Nation Walking Together — Help sort, package and load donations for impoverished Native American reservations; 329-0251, onenationwt.org.

• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments\Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.

• School District 11 GrandFriends — Retirees to help with education; Dawn Enger, 520-2311.

• Silver Key Senior Services — Driver volunteers; silverkey.org.

• Sisters’ Thrift and Boutique — Sort clothing and household items to benefit Benet Hill Monastery; 282-0316.

• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.

• Special Kids Special Families — Needs volunteers for adult services, fundraising and clerical work; 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.

• Springs Rescue Mission — Various opportunities; 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.

• Star Bar Players — Designers, builders and painters needed; 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.

Tags

Editorial Assistant

Calendar Manager/Features Editorial Assistant

Load comments