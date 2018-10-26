These agencies need volunteers. Call about opportunities and time commitment.
• Courtside Ministries — Pray for people outside the courthouse; 473-8603.
• The Depression and Bipolar Support of Alliance of Colorado Springs — 477-1515.
• First Visitor — Visits homes of families with newborns; English- and Spanish-speaking volunteers needed; peakvista.org.
• Gateway Prayer Garden — Office help needed; 574-0500.
• Harvestime International Network — Provides free Christian education materials worldwide; harvestime.org.
• Interfaith Hospitality Network — Serve as role models and advocates for homeless families; 329-1244.
• The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation — jdrf.org.
• Need Project Inc. — Provide resources and support to parents of children with special needs; needproject.org.
• One Nation Walking Together — Help sort, package and load donations for impoverished Native American reservations; 329-0251, onenationwt.org.
• Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments\Area Agency on Aging — 471-2096, ext. 114.
• School District 11 GrandFriends — Retirees to help with education; Dawn Enger, 520-2311.
• Silver Key Senior Services — Driver volunteers; silverkey.org.
• Sisters’ Thrift and Boutique — Sort clothing and household items to benefit Benet Hill Monastery; 282-0316.
• Smokebrush Gallery and Foundation for the Arts — 444-1012.
• Special Kids Special Families — Needs volunteers for adult services, fundraising and clerical work; 447-8983, sksf@sksfcolorado.org.
• Springs Rescue Mission — Various opportunities; 632-1822, springsrescuemission.org/volunteer.
• Star Bar Players — Designers, builders and painters needed; 357-5228, starbarplayers.org.